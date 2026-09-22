You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month
Location: 8322 Ridpath Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $9,000 per month
Architect: Ray Kappe
Year: 1957
Footprint: 802 square feet (2 beds, 2 baths)
From the Listing: "Tucked away in storied Laurel Canyon, this post-and-beam house showcases the architect’s early genius for blending structures into a tranquil natural setting. An open-concept plan seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas. Floor-to-ceiling glass removes the boundary between indoors and out, allowing sunlight to filter softly inside, casting beautiful, slow-moving shadows throughout the day. A freestanding fireplace, a bathroom, and a primary bedroom overlooking a canopy of green trees complete this floor. The lower level features a laundry area, a guest bath, and a second bedroom with direct outdoor access. The exterior unfolds into a lushly landscaped yard, crowned by an upper platform. Minutes from the historic Canyon Country Store, this home offers a quiet escape while remaining close to everything Los Angeles has to offer."
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8322 Ridpath Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $9,000 per month by Drew Tietz and Todd Bachenheimer at Modern California House.
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TopicsReal Estate
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