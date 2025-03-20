This London Townhome Boasts Two Dedicated Music Listening Areas

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Archmongers has completed a modern update of a Victorian house in a conservation area in Dalston, Hackney, for a creative couple working in the fields of graphic design and illustration. The project has transformed the house from a poorly insulated, single-glazed, gas-heated property with an irrational compartmentalized plan into a thermally efficient, all-electric, hi-tech, contemporary home with abundant daylight. A sunny yellow frieze on the new rear extension features a pattern with stylized rays overlooking the re-landscaped garden and new garden annex housing a music room.

"The rear elevation is defined by a two-story yellow brick column with frameless windows, accommodating an additional single room on the ground and first floors and a lateral extension on the lower ground floor. The lower ground extension introduces generous sliding glazed doors that open onto the garden and is characterized by its ornamentation: decorative concrete tiles cut with a pattern which takes inspiration from the Victorian plasterwork on the street elevation. The bespoke pattern was designed by the client, Leona Clarke, working closely with Archmongers to fabricate and install it. The tiles were designed to have interlocking and overlapping shapes at different depths. Over time, the design will become more visible as the raised areas darken.

"Inside, the house has been remodeled as a background to the clients’ collection of art and furniture. The solid steel columns and beams defining the threshold to the extension are revealed, combined with the warmth and tactility of raw materials. The new layout relocates the kitchen to the upper ground floor, where it faces onto the front garden and receives even north light. This reunites the kitchen with the dining room, creating a progressively more private domain towards the back of the house, facing the garden.