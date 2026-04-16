Two Boxes—One Emerald Green, One Wood—Transform an 861-Square-Foot Bucharest Apartment

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From the Architect: "Rather Two, an intimate 861-square-foot apartment in Bucharest, is a home shaped as much by emotion and memory as by design. Realized by architects Anca and Kelvin, the project emerges from a reflection on two distinct yet equally influential cultures: Anca’s Romanian heritage, rooted in symbolism and lush landscapes, and Kelvin’s Angolan origins, shaped by rituals and earthy terrains. These cultural narratives became the guiding path for the apartment’s color palette, materiality, and spatial choreography.

"The design enhances the apartment’s existing architecture with varying ceiling heights of up to almost 10 feet, defined room division, and a 26-foot-deep living space. Through deliberate contrasts of compression and decompression, the home unfolds as a series of complementary atmospheres that engage the senses and expand the lived dimension of the space. This approach manifests in the project’s signature "two-box" concept: a green box and a wood box. The green box creates a strongly introverted moment upon entering the home, before revealing a living area that connects to the surrounding cityscape, filtered through the crown of a historic tree. The wood box preludes the arrival to the sleeping area, transporting the visitor to a calm and balanced environment. In contrast to the apartment’s given sharp geometry, the furnishing chosen purposefully explores soft rounded edges in order to wave in much needed fluidity and freedom of movement. This gesture is echoed in every detail of the design.

"Custom furniture pieces, realized with local carpenters, respond to the apartment’s complex geometry while maintaining a coherent design language. In order to maximize functionality in a small home, the living room was redimensioned. A new space is created behind a double-faced acoustic curtain. A single unit transforms seamlessly between bedroom, office, and dressing room, defining a new multifunctional room.