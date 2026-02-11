New York’s Best Furniture Show Right Now Is in a Clothing Store

It was on a bit of a whim that I went to the most surprising design show I’ve been to in some time—and about midcentury furniture, of which there is seemingly no limit of coverage, to boot. Organized by Rarify, the vintage furniture platform that focuses exclusively on authentic pieces and education—though even that description seems simplistic—it came about through the founders’ passion for design that goes far, far back.

While most people best know the midcentury canon through designers like Herman Miller and Knoll, David Rosenwasser, the curator of the exhibit and Rarify’s cofounder, told me in a tour this week that it was through his collecting of the massive array of items under Rarify’s belt that he came to realize that there was another big player on the scene that shaped the interior design of the period, but was far less known. That’s what Skidmore, Owings & Merrill: Hidden Furniture Masterpieces explores—how the Chicago-based architecture firm, best known for skyscrapers like the Willis Tower and Burj Khalifa, actually ended up shaping American design by mass producing furniture for those buildings’ office interiors.

This is a collection, spanning the years of 1950 to 1991, that could only be brought together by an obsessive, which Rosenwasser is happy to admit he is. Located in NoHo at the New York location of the high-end Italian clothing store LuisaViaRoma, the exhibition, which is open through April 30, is a gathering of roughly 60 pieces from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, or SOM, alongside numerous photos and archival pieces—magazines, books, plans—that align and flesh out the intents and passions of its makers. It’s one that, in a release, Rarify identifies as "the most extensive assemblage of SOM furniture in the world."