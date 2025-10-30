SubscribeSign In
This $1.9M Cliff May Midcentury Has a Rare Second-Story Addition

The 1954 home was expanded before the City of Long Beach barred upper-level expansions in the Rancho Estates tract.
Location: 3110 Pattiz Avenue, Long Beach, California

Price: $1,895,000

Year Built: 1954

Architect: Cliff May

Addition Date: 2003

Footprint: 2,288 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "A rare and remarkable interpretation of Cliff May’s vision, this expanded Rancho Estates residence pushes the boundaries of classic California modernism while preserving every ounce of its soul. Nearly 2,300 square feet of thoughtfully designed space unfold across two levels, offering a flexible and functional floor plan that lives large without losing the intimacy and indoor/outdoor harmony that define May’s work. Set on a tree-lined and tranquil street just moments from the 800-acre El Dorado Park and nature preserve, 3110 Pattiz Ave embodies the Rancho Estates ethos: architectural authenticity, a deep connection to the outdoors, and a lifestyle that’s both relaxed and refined. This is where midcentury design meets modern life and where space, style, and soul come beautifully together."

Cliff May, renowned as "father of the California ranch house," was a pioneering SoCal builder.

The home’s living room, den, and great room open to the courtyard.

The City of Long Beach barred homes in this Cliff May tract from adding a second story in 2008, making this a rare floor plan for the neighborhood.

The upstairs bedroom opens to a private balcony.

The first-floor bedroom opens to a deck with a sauna.

Solar panels help to power the home.

