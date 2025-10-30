This $1.9M Cliff May Midcentury Has a Rare Second-Story Addition

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "A rare and remarkable interpretation of Cliff May’s vision, this expanded Rancho Estates residence pushes the boundaries of classic California modernism while preserving every ounce of its soul. Nearly 2,300 square feet of thoughtfully designed space unfold across two levels, offering a flexible and functional floor plan that lives large without losing the intimacy and indoor/outdoor harmony that define May’s work. Set on a tree-lined and tranquil street just moments from the 800-acre El Dorado Park and nature preserve, 3110 Pattiz Ave embodies the Rancho Estates ethos: architectural authenticity, a deep connection to the outdoors, and a lifestyle that’s both relaxed and refined. This is where midcentury design meets modern life and where space, style, and soul come beautifully together."