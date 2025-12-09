This British Columbia Prefab Builder Isn’t Afraid of Customization

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Before Simon Fyall cofounded Blend Projects in British Columbia with high school pal Richard Egli about five years ago, they spent nearly two decades building and managing residential projects. And while they were proud of the work, there was a constant downside: the amount of waste produced on the job. Sometimes that had nothing to do with actual trash. "Witnessing the waste of time, money, and resources led me to consider a better way," Fyall says. "So I envisioned a prefab system that could be adaptable," the goal of which was to create more efficiency across the board.

Today, Fyall and Egli’s prefab system is more efficient, and sustainable, than the traditional projects of their past, they say, even as they continue to hone it. In the beginning, they manufactured everything, but outsourcing some parts has helped. Homes also now have more sophisticated design elements, like metal roofs and expansive windows. And while the team still offers full-service care, they have the ability to hand off responsibilities with a range of project management packages. In other words, Blend Projects seems to be hitting its stride. Dwell spoke with Fyall, Blend Project’s vice president and partner Geordie Flanagan, and Lauren Wiegel, sales and marketing coordinator, to hear about how the company is striving to elevate the idea of what a prefab home can be.

Blend Projects built a three-bed, two-bath home on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia that’s based on the company’s Rancher 9 model.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? Lauren Wiegel: One of our most exciting projects to date is the Rancher 9 on Salt Spring Island, the largest Rancher we’ve built so far. We call it the Arbutus, named after the rainbow-hued forest visible from nearly every window in the home. This project marked a turning point for Blend. It was where we stepped outside the conventional prefab box and redefined what it could be: Not just a faster way to build, but a true alternative to custom construction. The clients wanted something that felt fully unique, without compromising on efficiency. From the start, the design pushed Blend’s boundaries with a long list of customizations: sliding doors in nonstandard locations, additional appliances like a pot filler and a laundry sink, and millwork tailored down to the washroom accessories. The result blends the speed and precision of prefab with the soul and specificity of a custom build.

The owners requested many customizations, including an extended island and plenty of vantage points of the site. The countertops are quartz.

What was the cost per square foot? Can you provide some context around pricing? Geordie Flanagan: We approach projects in two ways, and that naturally impacts cost. Some clients come to us for kit pricing, where we design and ship the full prefabricated kit for their local team to assemble or for our builders to construct on-site. Other clients bring us on as a full-service partner—from design and project management through to working with our build partners on-site. Because each site, location, and design is unique, we don’t use a one-size-fits-all cost model. Instead, we start with a feasibility study early in the design process so we can establish an accurate estimate and clear expectations from the beginning. This ensures that every decision from design detailing to construction aligns with the project goals and site realities.

Every Blend property features exposed glulam beams.

What qualities make your prefab designs stand apart from others? GF: We focus on high-performing homes that are intentionally designed for their specific sites. From design through construction, we’re obsessed with craft, performance, and livability, creating spaces that feel both timeless and connected to their surroundings. Simon Fyall: The design parameters with our system allow for custom floor plans, glazing packages, and client preferences to be integrated into our homes without delays or extra costs.

An extended deck was another customization; so was a folding door system.

Where do you build? Could someone across the world construct one of your designs? GF: Heck yeah! While most of our projects are in the United States, our approach and prefab systems are flexible enough to adapt globally. We can collaborate with local builders almost anywhere in the world. SF: We are currently marketing our homes throughout Canada and the U.S. with ongoing conversations with clients in Hawaii and Costa Rica. Our homes are designed to meet most climate zone requirements and can be easily modified for mountain regions or coastal climates.

Are any of your prefab designs currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? GF: We have a really exciting collaboration with Feldman Architecture in the works, a project created in response to the devastating fires in Los Angeles. It uses environmentally friendly materials and sustainable building practices, and we’ll be releasing it to the community very soon. It will also be pre-permitted in Los Angeles, making it even more accessible for future homeowners.

The Rancher 9 has a predesigned floor plan of 1,700 square feet.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? GF: Clients can choose from preselected floor plans and curated look books, so the process is streamlined without feeling cookie-cutter. Prefabrication also allows part of the build to happen off-site while site work is underway, which helps shorten overall timelines. Our goal is to have families moved into their homes within eight to ten months of the initial deposit, depending on the scope, site conditions, and permitting.

In this model, the living area shares a wall with the primary suite. A wood fireplace is an optional feature, but concrete flooring comes standard.

What aspects of an install do you manage? GF: It really depends on the package a client selects, but we can manage as much or as little of the process as they’d like. In most cases, we lead the full design process and oversee permitting, site preparation, utility hookups, and installation, essentially taking the project from concept through completion. Some clients bring in their own local teams for certain phases, while others have us handle everything as a turnkey experience. We’re always open to finding the most effective and economical path for each project and client.

The home pairs aged cedar cladding with a standing-seam metal roof.