A Glass-Floor Mezzanine Shatters Conventions in This Reworked Rome Apartment

From the Architect: "In the heart of Rome’s Trastevere district, Studio Tamat has breathed new life into a hidden Liberty-style gem tucked away in the courtyard of a late 19th-century building along Viale di Trastevere. Once the caretaker’s house for the old train station (or a neighborhood doctor’s office, depending on who you ask) this forgotten villino has been reimagined as a refined urban hideaway for two.

"Spread across three compact layered floors occupying 861 square feet and culminating in a lush, green terrace, the project began by carefully preserving the home’s most distinctive elements. Restoring the front veranda with its delicate cathedral glass in soft greens, pinks, and yellows called for a mix of craft and technical precision. The original rhythm and hues were respected, while the frame was rebuilt in steel and solar-control glass. By removing the old French door that once divided it from the house, the veranda now flows into the interior, extending the living space and bathing it in natural light that shifts in tone throughout the day. Inside, the intervention reconfigured the layout, previously fragmented by a tight spiral staircase, and on the perception of the spaces. The redesign is radical in gesture but sensitive in execution: by moving the kitchenette beside the veranda, space is opened up for a striking alternating-tread staircase in chestnut wood. Its first step, clad in Verde Alpi marble, becomes the sculptural base of a custom bookshelf built underneath. Nearby, a mirrored chestnut storage unit conceals the laundry and enhances the sense of openness.

"The living room gains new depth, framed by a soaring double-height window that looks out onto surrounding gardens, in quiet harmony with Munari’s iconic Falkland pendant lamps. The custom kitchen, liberated from overhead cabinetry, is defined by a linear base topped in Verde Alpi marble and shaded drawers that fade from black to terra-cotta, echoing the preserved original terra-cotta floors. A deep blue volume organizes the ground floor’s services: fridge and pantry on one side, a discreet powder room on the other.