Is This the World’s Largest 3D-Printed Home?

Location: Singapore

Photographer: Derek Swalwell / @derek_swalwell

Photographer: Derek Swalwell / @derek_swalwell From the Architect: "QR3D is a four-story house recently completed by Park + Associates (P+A) in collaboration with construction innovators CES_InnovFab as a home for Lim Koon Park, founder and principal of P+A. Described as a ‘springboard for implementation,’ the house is not merely a speculative experiment—it’s a living, breathing proof of concept for how 3D printing might reshape our cities. "While 3D printing for construction in Singapore is certainly not new, it is mainly used for small scale and utilitarian uses, such as feature walls, planter troughs, and prefabricated bathroom units for multiresidential projects—now P+A has demonstrated how it can be used to ‘print’ a building. QR3D is Singapore’s first full-fledged, multistory 3D-printed house, representing a leap for the technology’s use. P+A approached QR3D with characteristic rigor, balancing bold innovation with deep respect for form, function, and memory. The result is a home that wears its construction method proudly—its layered concrete striations left raw and tactile, embracing the very texture of the process. The house comprises more than 90-percent 3D-printed material, created both on-site and off-site using a custom concrete mix. The ambition was twofold: to demonstrate 3D printing’s practical viability in a notoriously high-stakes industry, and to challenge the perception that digitally-driven architecture must sacrifice emotion at the altar of efficiency.