Is This the World’s Largest 3D-Printed Home?
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Singapore
Architect: Park + Associates / @parkassociates
Footprint: 6,130 square feet
Builder: CES_INNOVFAB
Photographer: Derek Swalwell / @derek_swalwell
From the Architect: "QR3D is a four-story house recently completed by Park + Associates (P+A) in collaboration with construction innovators CES_InnovFab as a home for Lim Koon Park, founder and principal of P+A. Described as a ‘springboard for implementation,’ the house is not merely a speculative experiment—it’s a living, breathing proof of concept for how 3D printing might reshape our cities.
"While 3D printing for construction in Singapore is certainly not new, it is mainly used for small scale and utilitarian uses, such as feature walls, planter troughs, and prefabricated bathroom units for multiresidential projects—now P+A has demonstrated how it can be used to ‘print’ a building. QR3D is Singapore’s first full-fledged, multistory 3D-printed house, representing a leap for the technology’s use. P+A approached QR3D with characteristic rigor, balancing bold innovation with deep respect for form, function, and memory. The result is a home that wears its construction method proudly—its layered concrete striations left raw and tactile, embracing the very texture of the process. The house comprises more than 90-percent 3D-printed material, created both on-site and off-site using a custom concrete mix. The ambition was twofold: to demonstrate 3D printing’s practical viability in a notoriously high-stakes industry, and to challenge the perception that digitally-driven architecture must sacrifice emotion at the altar of efficiency.
"At QR3D’s heart is an oculus—a dramatic sculptural void hovering above the dining space. More than an architectural flourish, it is a quiet tribute to Park’s former home, a 1990s-era neoclassical residence that once stood on the same plot. The oculus captures that sense of formality and grandeur, while introducing a passive cooling system that channels hot air up and out through a hidden extractor fan. Light filters through the oculus, casting shifting shadows across circulation spaces and private rooms—Park says his favorite place in the house is the dining area under the oculus the most, for its quality of light that changes throughout different times of the day.
"But beyond aesthetic and emotional resonance, QR3D also redefines constructional logic. 3D printing reduces labor, waste, and the need for multiple trades, simplifying even the most complex architectural gestures into a seamless process. It also minimizes environmental disturbances common to conventional construction—less dust, less noise, less disruption. In pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with digital fabrication, P+A has proven that technology need not come at the cost of soul. QR3D feels neither robotic nor alien. Instead, it feels inevitable—a glimpse of a future where architecture is both technically progressive and deeply human. And in a region as dynamically urban as Southeast Asia, that future can’t come soon enough."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.