Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3MView 15 Photos

Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M

The updated 1960s home is a monument in its own right—and it previously listed for almost twice the price.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 443 Sail Walk, Fire Island Pines, New York 

Price: $3,300,000 (previously $6,500,000)

Footprint: 2,100 square feet (3 beds, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres 

Architect: Julio Kaufman

Year Built: 1962

From the Listing: "One of Fire Island Pines’ most recognizable residences, the Pyramid House is an extraordinary expression of the experimental modernism that came to define the Pines. Designed circa 1960 by Buenos Aires–born architect Julio Kaufman, the house was later thoughtfully reimagined while preserving Kaufman’s iconic silhouette. A monumental steel-and-glass wall opens the soaring upper-level living room to sweeping views across the protected dunes of Fire Island National Seashore toward the Atlantic and bay beyond. The current configuration of the home offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The lower level is devoted principally to an expansive primary suite with dressing areas, bath, and private study, opening toward the pool and dunes. Across the secluded courtyard, three smaller pyramidal forms echo the geometry of the original house, with two guest bedrooms flanking a central bath. The property’s successful history as a sought-after seasonal rental adds another dimension to its versatility. More than six decades after its creation, the Pyramid House remains remarkably private and unmistakably iconic—a landmark of Fire Island modernism ready for its next chapter."

Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 1 of 15 -
Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 2 of 15 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 3 of 15 -
Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 4 of 15 -
The home’s galvanized steel structure is designed to withstand the coastal environment.&nbsp;

The home’s galvanized steel structure is designed to withstand the coastal environment. 

Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 6 of 15 -
Across from the main home, three pyramidal structures contain two guest bedrooms and a shared bath.&nbsp;

Across from the main home, three pyramidal structures contain two guest bedrooms and a shared bath. 

Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 8 of 15 -
Central air conditioning has been recently added, as well as a new saltwater pool.&nbsp;

Central air conditioning has been recently added, as well as a new saltwater pool. 

Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 10 of 15 -
Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 11 of 15 -
The lower level could potentially be renovated to accommodate two additional en suite bedrooms.&nbsp;

The lower level could potentially be renovated to accommodate two additional en suite bedrooms. 

Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 13 of 15 -
Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M - Photo 14 of 15 -
Located on the quiet eastern edge of the Pines, neighboring protected landscape, the home provides plenty of privacy.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Located on the quiet eastern edge of the Pines, neighboring protected landscape, the home provides plenty of privacy.  

g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.