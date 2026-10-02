Fire Island’s Famed Pyramid House Is Back on the Market for $3.3M

From the Listing: "One of Fire Island Pines’ most recognizable residences, the Pyramid House is an extraordinary expression of the experimental modernism that came to define the Pines. Designed circa 1960 by Buenos Aires–born architect Julio Kaufman, the house was later thoughtfully reimagined while preserving Kaufman’s iconic silhouette. A monumental steel-and-glass wall opens the soaring upper-level living room to sweeping views across the protected dunes of Fire Island National Seashore toward the Atlantic and bay beyond. The current configuration of the home offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The lower level is devoted principally to an expansive primary suite with dressing areas, bath, and private study, opening toward the pool and dunes. Across the secluded courtyard, three smaller pyramidal forms echo the geometry of the original house, with two guest bedrooms flanking a central bath. The property’s successful history as a sought-after seasonal rental adds another dimension to its versatility. More than six decades after its creation, the Pyramid House remains remarkably private and unmistakably iconic—a landmark of Fire Island modernism ready for its next chapter."

