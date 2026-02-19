This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse

From the Agent: "Welcome to a custom Northwest lodge-style retreat designed by renowned Monterey architect Roger Larson. Featuring cedar beams, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass, this timber-framed home offers seamless indoor/outdoor living. Two en suite bedrooms include their own lounge spaces and lofts, ideal for guests or multigenerational living. It’s set in a wildlife sanctuary with trails, zip lines, and a firepit just outside, plus direct access to Port Ludlow’s trail system. Minutes from the beach, marina, golf course, Inn, and Beach Club with indoor/outdoor pools, the home is a perfect base camp for all of your Olympic Peninsula adventures."