SubscribeSign In
This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a GreenhouseView 15 Photos

This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse

The woodsy Puget Sound residence is surprisingly airy thanks to an abundance of skylights, windows, and glass doors.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 142 Resolute Ln, Port Ludlow, Washington

Price: $625,000

Year Built: 1993

Architect: Roger Larson

Footprint: 2,000 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to a custom Northwest lodge-style retreat designed by renowned Monterey architect Roger Larson. Featuring cedar beams, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass, this timber-framed home offers seamless indoor/outdoor living. Two en suite bedrooms include their own lounge spaces and lofts, ideal for guests or multigenerational living. It’s set in a wildlife sanctuary with trails, zip lines, and a firepit just outside, plus direct access to Port Ludlow’s trail system. Minutes from the beach, marina, golf course, Inn, and Beach Club with indoor/outdoor pools, the home is a perfect base camp for all of your Olympic Peninsula adventures."

A double-height, glass-paneled foyer leads to the bedrooms.

A double-height, glass-paneled foyer leads to the bedrooms.

This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 2 of 14 -
&nbsp;French doors open the living area to a large deck.

 French doors open the living area to a large deck.

The flooring in the common areas is made from slate.

The flooring in the common areas is made from slate.

The home’s cedar structure is on display throughout the interiors.

The home’s cedar structure is on display throughout the interiors.

This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 6 of 14 -
The second floor has two small lofted areas tucked beneath the roof.

The second floor has two small lofted areas tucked beneath the roof.

This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 8 of 14 -
This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 9 of 14 -
Skylights throughout the home bring in sunlight and views of the surrounding treetops.&nbsp;

Skylights throughout the home bring in sunlight and views of the surrounding treetops. 

This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 11 of 14 -
This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 12 of 14 -
This $625K Washington Home Looks Like a Cabin, But It Feels Like a Greenhouse - Photo 13 of 14 -
Port Ludlow sits on Puget Sound, northwest of Seattle.

Port Ludlow sits on Puget Sound, northwest of Seattle.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.