This $1M Santa Fe Home Has a Sunroom With Mountain Views

Set in the city’s historic Eastside neighborhood, the pueblo-style house has exposed beams, a kiva fireplace, and a curvaceous exterior.
Text by
Location: 1567 Cerro Gordo, Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1967

Footprint: 1,500 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.38 Acres

From the Agent: "With unobstructed views of  majestic mountains, this home invites you to embrace the beauty of nature right from your doorstep. The living room opens to to a large sunroom with fireplace, which serves as a second living area and dining space. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame forested mountain views, bringing the outdoors in and filling the home with natural light. The updated kitchen is equipped with a high-end Wolf range and butcher-block countertops. An informal dining area is a delightful spot for casual meals. The primary suite has a luxurious en suite bath and a walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The second bedroom offers versatile space, ideal for guests, a home office, or a creative studio. Gorgeous views from the flagstone patio create a magical setting for alfresco dining or outdoor gatherings. Located just moments away from Canyon Road and the historic Santa Fe Plaza, this home is perfectly positioned to enjoy the rich culture, art, and dining that Santa Fe has to offer."

Woodburning fireplaces warm the home’s two living spaces.

Plastered walls and exposed vigas (ceiling beams) nod to traditional New Mexican architecture.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the sunroom offer views of Atalaya Mountain in the Sangre de Cristo Range.

Oversized windows, skylights, and clerestory windows help bring in views of the surrounding landscape.

21567 Cerro Gordo Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $995,000 by Darlene Streit of Sotheby’s International Realty—Santa Fe Brokerage.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

