This $1M Santa Fe Home Has a Sunroom With Mountain Views

Footprint: 1,500 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.38 Acres

From the Agent: "With unobstructed views of majestic mountains, this home invites you to embrace the beauty of nature right from your doorstep. The living room opens to to a large sunroom with fireplace, which serves as a second living area and dining space. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame forested mountain views, bringing the outdoors in and filling the home with natural light. The updated kitchen is equipped with a high-end Wolf range and butcher-block countertops. An informal dining area is a delightful spot for casual meals. The primary suite has a luxurious en suite bath and a walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The second bedroom offers versatile space, ideal for guests, a home office, or a creative studio. Gorgeous views from the flagstone patio create a magical setting for alfresco dining or outdoor gatherings. Located just moments away from Canyon Road and the historic Santa Fe Plaza, this home is perfectly positioned to enjoy the rich culture, art, and dining that Santa Fe has to offer."