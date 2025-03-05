A Crimson Curtain Makes This Madrid Flat Look Like a David Lynch Set

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The house is located on the third floor of a unique building built in 1927 by the architect Luis Ferrero. With five balconies to the street, the house was distributed in two small rooms, a dining room, living room, kitchen and bathroom.

"In contrast to the regionalist style of the building's façade, the inspiration for the interior project was the Sonneveld House (Rottherdam 1930), due to the use of color and materials in the different rooms. The new distribution aims to give priority to spaces with an obvious social function, uniting the dining room, living room and kitchen in a single 484-square-foot room. This space is characterized by being the only one whose walls have a neutral, light beige base. For the floor, a green-based lime mortar is chosen. This floor, together with the metal pillars, the partition curtain and part of the furniture, manage to generate a dynamic space where color is strongly present, but only occasionally.

"The integration of the kitchen stands out in this space. It is partially partition that features a mirror on one side facing the living room and on the other contains the refrigerator, oven and pantry. This element also helps hide the stove and the sink so that they are not visible from the living room.