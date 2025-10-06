Wait Until You See the Solarium at This $6.5M Brooklyn Townhome
Location: 448 6th Street, Brooklyn, New York
Price: $6,500,000
Year Built: 1901
Footprint: 3,476 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 partial baths)
From the Agent: "This meticulously renovated 1901 townhouse is set on an idyllic, tree-lined street, only two blocks from Prospect Park. The handsome brick and brownstone facade is distinguished by a three-story bay with windows topped with leaded glass panels. In move-in condition, this special home includes four/five bedrooms, three newly renovated full bathrooms and two powder rooms. The versatile layout includes 3,500 interior square feet across four floors. A 712-square-foot finished basement includes an enormous laundry room and excellent storage. The lush garden is lined with hydrangeas, and the roof deck is a stunning addition to a house designed for entertainment, with captivating views of sunsets over the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline."
448 6th Street in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed for $6,500,000 by Roberta Golubock of Sotheby's International Realty—East Side Manhattan Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.