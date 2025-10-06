Wait Until You See the Solarium at This $6.5M Brooklyn Townhome

SubscribeSign In
The Park Slope house comes with 1,200 square feet of outdoor space—including an open-air kitchen and a rooftop deck overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
Text by
Location: 448 6th Street, Brooklyn, New York

Price: $6,500,000

Year Built: 1901

Footprint: 3,476 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 partial baths)

From the Agent: "This meticulously renovated 1901 townhouse is set on an idyllic, tree-lined street, only two blocks from Prospect Park. The handsome brick and brownstone facade is distinguished by a three-story bay with windows topped with leaded glass panels. In move-in condition, this special home includes four/five bedrooms, three newly renovated full bathrooms and two powder rooms. The versatile layout includes 3,500 interior square feet across four floors. A 712-square-foot finished basement includes an enormous laundry room and excellent storage. The lush garden is lined with hydrangeas, and the roof deck is a stunning addition to a house designed for entertainment, with captivating views of sunsets over the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline."

The gas fireplace’s marble mantlepiece was reclaimed from NYC’s Plaza Hotel.

A glass-encased solarium with a twenty-foot-high ceiling opens to the backyard.

A glass-enclosed staircase leads up to a rooftop deck with views of the Manhattan skyline.

In addition to views, the deck is home to an outdoor kitchen.

The townhouse has 1,200 square feet of outdoor space—a rarity in New York City.

448 6th Street in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed for $6,500,000 by Roberta Golubock of Sotheby's International Realty—East Side Manhattan Brokerage.

