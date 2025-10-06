Wait Until You See the Solarium at This $6.5M Brooklyn Townhome

Footprint: 3,476 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 partial baths)

From the Agent: "This meticulously renovated 1901 townhouse is set on an idyllic, tree-lined street, only two blocks from Prospect Park. The handsome brick and brownstone facade is distinguished by a three-story bay with windows topped with leaded glass panels. In move-in condition, this special home includes four/five bedrooms, three newly renovated full bathrooms and two powder rooms. The versatile layout includes 3,500 interior square feet across four floors. A 712-square-foot finished basement includes an enormous laundry room and excellent storage. The lush garden is lined with hydrangeas, and the roof deck is a stunning addition to a house designed for entertainment, with captivating views of sunsets over the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline."