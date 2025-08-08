Every Day at This $1.7M Maine Island Feels Like Summer Camp

Footprint: 2,389 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 12 Acres

From the Agent: "This exclusive island estate is anchored by a remarkable year-round log home, setting the stage for quintessential lakeside living. A dramatic cathedral ceiling and massive stone fireplace in the living room, a large country kitchen, an excellent floor plan for hosting guests, and banks of windows soaking up the lake views are just some of the features that promote unfussy tranquility in the timeless Maine home. Expanding the connection with nature, the 12-plus acre woodland is lush with the opportunity to create trails and vistas in every direction and to explore the 3,750+/- feet of shoreline on pristine 420-acre Sandy Pond. As a bonus, vibrant Belfast, just 25 minutes away, offers an abundance of harbor town amenities, shops, and some really great dining, making this nearby coastal community a perfect complement to your island lifestyle."