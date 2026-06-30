Privacy on Demand

As homes have become brighter and increasingly connected to their surroundings, privacy has posed a more complex design challenge. Expansive windows, glass entryways, and indoor/outdoor living spaces bring in natural light and a sense of openness, but they also introduce exposure—particularly at night and in densely populated areas. Traditionally, that balance has been managed with blinds, curtains, or shades. In contemporary homes, that often makes them at odds with the very architecture they’re meant to complement. CLiC, a smart privacy glass developed by Cardinal Glass Industries, approaches that balance differently. The glass shifts from clear to private in milliseconds, while still allowing natural light to pass through. This system integrates privacy directly into the window or door itself, rather than layering it on afterward.

"So many privacy solutions ask you to choose," says Peter Whaley, technical sales and marketing manager at Cardinal Glass Industries. "Do you want daylight or do you want privacy? Do you want the view or do you want to feel comfortable in your own home?" For Whaley, the issue was less about privacy and more the trade-offs required to achieve it. "With bigger and bigger expanses of glass, shades and drapes start becoming more of a compromise," he says. "You’re recessing them into soffits, coordinating across trades, trying to get them out of the way visually… and they still block daylight." Even motorized systems, while more streamlined, can introduce delays and mechanical elements that interrupt the experience. CLiC was designed to remove those layers entirely.

Ease of use was also prioritized early in development. Because CLiC represents an entry point into smart-window technology, it needed to be intuitive across a wide range of users. "It has to work with whatever home automation system people have," Whaley says. "But it also has to be simple enough that if someone just wants a switch on the wall, that’s enough." That tension became the starting point for CLiC. While privacy glass has existed for years, Whaley explains, many earlier systems weren’t designed with residential use in mind. "Aesthetically, it just wasn’t where it needed to be for the home," he says. In privacy mode, the glass diffuses incoming light rather than blocking it, allowing interiors to remain bright. "You’re not choosing between being on display and having daylight," Whaley says. "You can have the best of both worlds."