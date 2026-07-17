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Prismlike Rooms Give This São Paulo Home a Sense of Remove From the CityView 28 Photos
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Prismlike Rooms Give This São Paulo Home a Sense of Remove From the City

They form a jigsaw along a second-level terrace, with glass corners drawing in sunlight and opening onto a pebble path planted with succulents.
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There is a view of Andrea Guerra’s São Paulo house that leaves you awestruck when you notice it, because you feel as if you suddenly understand its depth. From the pool on the ground floor is an upward, lateral view of the second level, where prismlike boxes form a row of small rooms. The vantage reveals the geometry of house, its height and horizontality, and, when the doors at the corners of the rooms are open, the intrinsic connections between inside and out. "It’s a view that still stuns me," says Andrea, two years after moving in.

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Rebeca Vaisman
Rebeca Vaisman is a Peruvian culture, art and design editor and writer, currently based in Barcelona.

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