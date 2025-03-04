Bedrooms Step Directly Out Into a Pool at This Sunken Home in Ojai

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Ojai, California

Designer: Samantha Mink / @samanthamink.bodyofwork Footprint: 2,600 square feet Builder: Steve Schneider and Andrew Stasse

Structural Engineer: Gordon Polon Civil Engineer: Stantec Landscape Design: Terremoto Landscape with Sushwala Hedding

Photographer: Daniel Dorsa / @danieldorsa From the Designer: "This house, dubbed Prime, is mostly concealed from the street, save for the concrete monolith that rises up from a meadow and splits it into two parts. The house’s entrance has a 1,000-pound concrete door that must be opened slowly. While buried on one side, the house opens itself up on the other, towards a century-old oak tree and the primary spaces of the house. "Twelve feet below grade, at the bottom of the monolith, is the Sanctuary, the heartbeat of the house. There is a hot tub at its base and an oculus thirty feet above. Getting here is a ritual in itself, as it can be entered only by water, through a discreet channel from the pool or by disguised doors in two of the bedrooms. The waterfall which cascades from the top of the tower conceals the only entry to the secret space.