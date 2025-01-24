For $530K, You Can Live in a Prefab Cabin Atop an Icelandic Fjord

Lot Size: 1.6 Acres

From the Agent: "Discover this stunning 75-square-meter cabin nestled atop a mountain in the sought-after Birkihlið area, just a 50-minute drive north of Reykjavík. This unique property offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the sea and surrounding mountains, making it a perfect sanctuary for nature lovers and adventurers alike. The cabin was designed by the owner, Sara Martí, and built in 2020 by Tresmiðjan Akur in Akranes and assembled on the land. It has two bedrooms, both with double beds, a warm and bright bathroom, and a secret room (for the kids or for storage) above one of the bedrooms. It has an open kitchen and dining room with the most spectacular view over the fjord where you have light 24 hours a day in summer and incredible northern lights in winter that can also be enjoyed from the outdoor hot tub on the veranda. Next to the dining area is the third and last room, a tv/sitting room that also sleeps three people. Outside on the veranda, you’ll find a small storage/washing room. There is underfloor heating and storage space in the kitchen and tv room."