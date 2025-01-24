New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
For $530K, You Can Live in a Prefab Cabin Atop an Icelandic Fjord

Set about an hour from Reykjavík, the compact getaway has views for days and a hot tub for watching the northern lights.
Text by
Location: 41 Birkihlíð, Hvalfjord, Iceland

Price: $530,000

Year Built: 2020

Designer: Sara Martí (owner)

Builder: Tresmiðjan Akur

Footprint: 807 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 1.6 Acres

From the Agent: "Discover this stunning 75-square-meter cabin nestled atop a mountain in the sought-after Birkihlið area, just a 50-minute drive north of Reykjavík. This unique property offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the sea and surrounding mountains, making it a perfect sanctuary for nature lovers and adventurers alike. The cabin was designed by the owner, Sara Martí, and built in 2020 by Tresmiðjan Akur in Akranes and assembled on the land. It has two bedrooms, both with double beds, a warm and bright bathroom, and a secret room (for the kids or for storage) above one of the bedrooms. It has an open kitchen and dining room with the most spectacular view over the fjord where you have light 24 hours a day in summer and incredible northern lights in winter that can also be enjoyed from the outdoor hot tub on the veranda. Next to the dining area is the third and last room, a tv/sitting room that also sleeps three people. Outside on the veranda, you’ll find a small storage/washing room. There is underfloor heating and storage space in the kitchen and tv room."

The house is a prefab, built by the Icelandic company Tresmiðjan Akur and assembled on-site.

The cabin is set on the highest-elevation parcel in the fjord, and it has uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape.

The outdoor hot tub, which seats 12, is perfect for stargazing and catching the northern lights in the winter.

The second bedroom features built-in bunk beds.

The owner designed the cabin as a retreat for her and her siblings’ young families.

41 Birkihlíð in Hvalfjord, Iceland is currently listed for $530,000 by Sara Marti.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

