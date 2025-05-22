She Turned an Abandoned Pump Station in Maine Into a Loftlike Waterfront Home

From the Designer: "In the late 1890s, a dam and pump station were built to harness the energy of the small but powerful Sandy River, introducing electricity to a remote area of Maine. For over a century the hydro plant powered the community—initially as the sole source and eventually providing only a small fraction of what was needed. In 2006, the town voted to dynamite the dam rather than add a fish ladder in hope of reviving the river’s salmon. The dam came down and the pump house sat empty, left to age quietly by the water.

"More than a decade later, photographer Mandy Lamb found it, tucked away down a long snow-covered drive. Lamb had been working as a cook on commercial fishing boats in the Bering Sea for years, living on Vinalhaven Island between contracts in Alaska. She was searching for a home, ideally something very old, small, and waterfront. When Lamb first viewed the property it was January. The building was rough—the windows boarded up, the walls covered in peeling lead paint, a 14-ton generator still situated, and the original wood floors ruined. The snow was deep, blanketing the surrounding cornfield and obscuring the view of the river. It was dark, empty, unyielding, and deeply cold, but she knew, with an almost unreasonable certainty, that she wanted it.

"The restoration took several years, interrupted by Lamb’s time at sea, as the work was completed chiefly with the aid of a few skilled friends. She realized early on that nothing in the space needed to be perfect, that flaws felt right for the age and nature of the building. They started by removing lead paint, restoring original windows, rebuilding part of the subfloor, and curating the remaining industrial features. Lamb hired local electrician and plumber James Pollis, who rewired and plumbed the building, requiring a drill through 33 inches of granite foundation to allow passage for pipes and buried electrical lines. After that milestone Lamb laid radiant heating and had a new concrete floor poured. She hand-stained the surface with a spray of dye, reminiscent of splatter-paint techniques used in New England farmhouses throughout the 1800s. Once the floor was finished friends helped frame the bathroom, apply a fresh coat of uniform white paint to the walls and ceiling, and replace the entry doors with a massive pair salvaged from an old mill in southern Maine.