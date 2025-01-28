This Quirky Toronto Rental is Full of Geometric Cutouts and Natural Light

Architects: Francesco & Aldo Piccaluga

Footprint: 5,906 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

From the Agent: "Step into this iconic postmodern villa, an architectural triumph by the acclaimed Francesco & Aldo Piccaluga, whose award-winning vision brought a refined European aesthetic to some of Toronto’s most exclusive addresses. Muted tones and natural hues abound throughout; there’s Venetian plaster walls and marble tilework, and mahogany tilt-and-turn wood-framed windows invite abundant natural light into every corner of the home. The gourmet kitchen and adjoining family room open to a south-facing patio framed by lush, mature gardens: an idyllic retreat for alfresco dining with a serene view for quiet contemplation. In-floor radiant heating spans three zones, ensuring warmth and comfort, while a heated driveway and path simplify winter living. For those moments of tranquility, unwind in the indoor saltwater pool or breathe deep in the adjoining exercise room. The residence includes a lower-level recreation room and an expansive primary suite, offering a private sanctuary bathed in soft natural light."