This Quirky Toronto Rental is Full of Geometric Cutouts and Natural Light
Location: 31 Governors Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Price: $15,000 CAD a month (approximately $10,435 USD)
Year Built: Late 1990s
Architects: Francesco & Aldo Piccaluga
Footprint: 5,906 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)
From the Agent: "Step into this iconic postmodern villa, an architectural triumph by the acclaimed Francesco & Aldo Piccaluga, whose award-winning vision brought a refined European aesthetic to some of Toronto’s most exclusive addresses. Muted tones and natural hues abound throughout; there’s Venetian plaster walls and marble tilework, and mahogany tilt-and-turn wood-framed windows invite abundant natural light into every corner of the home. The gourmet kitchen and adjoining family room open to a south-facing patio framed by lush, mature gardens: an idyllic retreat for alfresco dining with a serene view for quiet contemplation. In-floor radiant heating spans three zones, ensuring warmth and comfort, while a heated driveway and path simplify winter living. For those moments of tranquility, unwind in the indoor saltwater pool or breathe deep in the adjoining exercise room. The residence includes a lower-level recreation room and an expansive primary suite, offering a private sanctuary bathed in soft natural light."
31 Governors Road is in Toronto, Ontario, listed for $15,000 CAD (approximately $10,435 USD) a month by Royal LePage Real Estate Services.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.