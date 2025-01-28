New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This Quirky Toronto Rental is Full of Geometric Cutouts and Natural Light

Asking $10K a month, the ’90s home might look like a monolithic fortress—but the interior plays with pastel tones and a cloud motif.
Text by
Location: 31 Governors Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Price: $15,000 CAD a month (approximately $10,435 USD)

Year Built: Late 1990s

Architects: Francesco & Aldo Piccaluga

Footprint: 5,906 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

From the Agent: "Step into this iconic postmodern villa, an architectural triumph by the acclaimed Francesco & Aldo Piccaluga, whose award-winning vision brought a refined European aesthetic to some of Toronto’s most exclusive addresses. Muted tones and natural hues abound throughout; there’s Venetian plaster walls and marble tilework, and mahogany tilt-and-turn wood-framed windows invite abundant natural light into every corner of the home. The gourmet kitchen and adjoining family room open to a south-facing patio framed by lush, mature gardens: an idyllic retreat for alfresco dining with a serene view for quiet contemplation. In-floor radiant heating spans three zones, ensuring warmth and comfort, while a heated driveway and path simplify winter living. For those moments of tranquility, unwind in the indoor saltwater pool or breathe deep in the adjoining exercise room. The residence includes a lower-level recreation room and an expansive primary suite, offering a private sanctuary bathed in soft natural light."

A saltwater pool sits in a tiled room, with windows facing both the interior and exterior.

In the living room, a wall adorned with a cloud motif stops short of the ceiling, allowing light from the staircase to filter down.

In the dining area, a set of three long, wood-encased windows provide treetop views.

Round motifs can be found throughout the living and dining areas.

31 Governors Road is in Toronto, Ontario, listed for $15,000 CAD (approximately $10,435 USD) a month by Royal LePage Real Estate Services.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

