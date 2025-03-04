Asking $1.85M, This Live/Work Home in a Revamped Post Office Is a Package Deal
Location: 74 Green Street, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts
Price: $1,850,000
Year Built: 1908
Footprint: 6,000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.1 Acres
From the Agent: "Grammys and Emmys were won in this world-renowned SoundMirror music studio. The beautiful two-unit live/work building (including a private 4/3 loft home and an over 4,000-square-foot commercial unit) began as the Jamaica Plain Post Office, and it was purchased by the current owners 45 years ago. The couple, artists with vision, purchased it and the fun began. Many renovations created one of the more remarkable properties in the area. An incomparable two-unit mixed-use building."
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.