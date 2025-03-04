SubscribeSign In
Asking $1.85M, This Live/Work Home in a Revamped Post Office Is a Package Deal

The 1908 Boston building has been radically remixed into a recording studio and a light-filled residence.
Text by
Location: 74 Green Street, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts

Price: $1,850,000

Year Built: 1908

Footprint: 6,000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.1 Acres 

From the Agent: "Grammys and Emmys were won in this world-renowned SoundMirror music studio. The beautiful two-unit live/work building (including a private 4/3 loft home and an over 4,000-square-foot commercial unit) began as the Jamaica Plain Post Office, and it was purchased by the current owners 45 years ago. The couple, artists with vision, purchased it and the fun began. Many renovations created one of the more remarkable properties in the area. An incomparable two-unit mixed-use building."

The open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room features a woodburning fireplace.

A skylight fills this tiled living area with sunshine.

The home hosts a SoundMirror recording studio. The company’s recordings have won and been nominated for 135 Grammys.

Portions of the second floor are currently set up as an office space.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

