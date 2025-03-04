Asking $1.85M, This Live/Work Home in a Revamped Post Office Is a Package Deal

Footprint: 6,000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.1 Acres

From the Agent: "Grammys and Emmys were won in this world-renowned SoundMirror music studio. The beautiful two-unit live/work building (including a private 4/3 loft home and an over 4,000-square-foot commercial unit) began as the Jamaica Plain Post Office, and it was purchased by the current owners 45 years ago. The couple, artists with vision, purchased it and the fun began. Many renovations created one of the more remarkable properties in the area. An incomparable two-unit mixed-use building."