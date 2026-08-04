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The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975KView 15 Photos

The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975K

Also known as the Eyebrow House, the radically renovated 1941 bungalow had a star turn on the hit show.
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Location: 6221 SE Ash Street, Portland, Oregon

Price: $975,000

Year Built: 1941

Year Renovated: 2010

Renovation Architect: Edgar Papazian

Footprint: 2,431 square feet (4 bed, 3 bath)

Lot Size: 0.13 acres

From the Listing: "Tucked into Portland’s Mount Tabor neighborhood, the Eyebrow House began as a modest 1941 Cape Cod home before Yale-trained architect Edgar Papazian transformed it into one of the city’s most distinctive residences. He installed the sweeping arched steel dormers that are its namesake, traded hard angles for sloped ceilings and curved walls, and reoriented the home toward its deep, tree-lined backyard. Its unmistakable silhouette has made it a local icon and recurring filming location for IFC's Portlandia. The heart of the home is an expansive kitchen and dining space, flipped on its axis to transform the private backyard into a living backdrop. Ascending the staircase reveals a remarkably private, sculptural sanctuary on the second level. What was once a narrow tube of space beneath the eaves now soars, thanks to dramatic arched steel dormers that fill it with reflected light. Exposed bolts and fasteners along the ribbed metal ceiling lend an industrial edge, set against rich oak floors, radiant heated for quiet comfort. Triple-glazed arched windows frame the treetop canopy of the backyard below, creating the distinct feeling of living in an elegant, elevated tree house."

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The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975K - Photo 3 of 15 -
A custom double-sided bookcase wraps the stairway.&nbsp;

A custom double-sided bookcase wraps the stairway. 

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The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975K - Photo 7 of 15 -
The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975K - Photo 8 of 15 -
The kitchen has a Wolf range, Franke hood, and daylit upper cabinets fronted with frosted glass.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The kitchen has a Wolf range, Franke hood, and daylit upper cabinets fronted with frosted glass.  

In the living room, a woodburning fireplace is complemented by an elliptical mantel.&nbsp;&nbsp;

In the living room, a woodburning fireplace is complemented by an elliptical mantel.  

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White galvanized steel arches span the ceiling of the primary bedroom.&nbsp;&nbsp;

White galvanized steel arches span the ceiling of the primary bedroom.  

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Michael Schultz designed the multilayered backyard garden, framed by towering cedars, Douglas firs, and palms.

Michael Schultz designed the multilayered backyard garden, framed by towering cedars, Douglas firs, and palms.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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