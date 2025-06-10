SubscribeSign In
The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland MidcenturyView 13 Photos

The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury

Originally designed by Walter Gordon, the revamped Wessinger House is set on nearly 10 forested acres in the Pacific Northwest.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 321 North West Hilltop Drive, Portland, Oregon

Price: $5,250,000

Year Built: 1950

Architect: Walter Gordon

Landscape Architect: Barbara Fealy

Footprint: 4,425 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 9.75 Acres

From the Agent: "Architectural historian Esther McCoy said of the Wessinger House in 1953: ‘Indebted to the early Northwest barns for its shape, this Portland house with its low-pitched roof adapted to the contours of its hilltop site follows a rambling plan and is set amidst a stand of firs.’ The Wessinger House cost $48,000 when it was completed in 1950, mainly due to its top-quality finishes and superb detailing. Two additions were made to the house early on. One was an extension of the bedroom wing, and the other was an extension of spaces off the utility room. The original landscape design was never completed, so it was only in 1976 that a formal plan was carried out by the landscape architect Barbara Fealy, a fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Fealy, in collaboration with Mrs. Wessinger, designed a landscape that creates an elegant space meant to evoke the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest."

The home was originally built for William W. Wessinger and Patricia Lue Wessinger, who owned the Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Company.

The home was originally built for William W. Wessinger and Patricia Lue Wessinger, who owned the Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Company.

The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 2 of 12 -

This glass-encased living area is 40 feet long.

Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 3 of 12 -
The Portuguese cork floors are warmed by a radiant heating system.

The Portuguese cork floors are warmed by a radiant heating system.

The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 5 of 12 -
Architect Walter Gordon received numerous awards across his career, and he served as dean of architecture at the University of Oregon.

Architect Walter Gordon received numerous awards across his career, and he served as dean of architecture at the University of Oregon.

The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 7 of 12 -
The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 8 of 12 -
The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 9 of 12 -
The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 10 of 12 -
The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury - Photo 11 of 12 -
The sprawling property is composed of two lots, each of which measures about five acres.

The sprawling property is composed of two lots, each of which measures about five acres.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.