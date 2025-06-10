The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury

Lot Size: 9.75 Acres

From the Agent: "Architectural historian Esther McCoy said of the Wessinger House in 1953: ‘Indebted to the early Northwest barns for its shape, this Portland house with its low-pitched roof adapted to the contours of its hilltop site follows a rambling plan and is set amidst a stand of firs.’ The Wessinger House cost $48,000 when it was completed in 1950, mainly due to its top-quality finishes and superb detailing. Two additions were made to the house early on. One was an extension of the bedroom wing, and the other was an extension of spaces off the utility room. The original landscape design was never completed, so it was only in 1976 that a formal plan was carried out by the landscape architect Barbara Fealy, a fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Fealy, in collaboration with Mrs. Wessinger, designed a landscape that creates an elegant space meant to evoke the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest."