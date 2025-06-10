The Dramatic Octagonal Living Room Makes This $5.2M Portland Midcentury
Location: 321 North West Hilltop Drive, Portland, Oregon
Price: $5,250,000
Year Built: 1950
Architect: Walter Gordon
Landscape Architect: Barbara Fealy
Footprint: 4,425 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 9.75 Acres
From the Agent: "Architectural historian Esther McCoy said of the Wessinger House in 1953: ‘Indebted to the early Northwest barns for its shape, this Portland house with its low-pitched roof adapted to the contours of its hilltop site follows a rambling plan and is set amidst a stand of firs.’ The Wessinger House cost $48,000 when it was completed in 1950, mainly due to its top-quality finishes and superb detailing. Two additions were made to the house early on. One was an extension of the bedroom wing, and the other was an extension of spaces off the utility room. The original landscape design was never completed, so it was only in 1976 that a formal plan was carried out by the landscape architect Barbara Fealy, a fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Fealy, in collaboration with Mrs. Wessinger, designed a landscape that creates an elegant space meant to evoke the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest."
This glass-encased living area is 40 feet long.Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
321 NW Hilltop Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $5,250,000 by Suzann Murphy of (w)here Real Estate.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.