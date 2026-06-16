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Soak up Topanga Canyon Views From the Outdoor Tub of This $1.8M HomeView 16 Photos

Soak up Topanga Canyon Views From the Outdoor Tub of This $1.8M Home

Designed in 1976 by Ladd & Kelsey, the updated post-and-beam residence has woodsy interiors, a revamped kitchen, and a prime hillside site.
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Location: 22910 Portage Circle Drive, Topanga, California

Price: $1,795,000

Year Built: 1976

Architect: Ladd & Kelsey

Footprint: 2,273 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.97 Acres

From the Agent: "The Portage Residence is a rare post-and-beam masterpiece by Ladd & Kelsey, the architects of the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Walt Disney’s CalArts campus, and numerous other cultural landmarks in California. The residence is located down a private road and sited on its own promontory with panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. The interior blends classic midcentury references—warm wood paneling, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and walls of glass—with sumptuous updates, including new floors, bathrooms, upgraded electrical and plumbing, A/C, Fleetwood sliders, and Milgard windows. A stunning, wood-clad renovated kitchen is a highlight, along with a bespoke circular fireplace that feels quintessentially 1970s. The primary suite features soaring ceilings, a private balcony, an en suite bath, and a soaking tub. The exterior spaces have been extensively updated. Meandering succulent pathways, a flat grassy pad, a cedar tub, and a 700-square-foot deck are reinforced by new retaining walls and drainage. Notably, a recently paved driveway provides a significant amount of parking that is uncommonly rare for the canyon—four cars can fit comfortably. The home enjoys a front-row seat to the wilds of Topanga, while remaining just 15 minutes from the beach and an easy drive to L.A. at large."

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The post-and-beam home was completed in 1976 by Ladd &amp; Kelsey.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The post-and-beam home was completed in 1976 by Ladd & Kelsey.  

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The home retains its original exposed tongue-and-groove ceilings.

The home retains its original exposed tongue-and-groove ceilings.

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Two bedrooms open onto private decks overlooking the Santa Monica Mountains.&nbsp;

Two bedrooms open onto private decks overlooking the Santa Monica Mountains. 

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The first of two guest suites has a terrazzo-clad bathroom.&nbsp;

The first of two guest suites has a terrazzo-clad bathroom. 

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The property also comes with a small, barn-like ADU currently set up as a workshop.&nbsp;

The property also comes with a small, barn-like ADU currently set up as a workshop. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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