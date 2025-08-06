Crisp Cabinetry and Lots of Lighting Revitalize a Stripped Berlin Altbau Flat

From the Architect: "Originally featured under the title ‘Poor but Sexy’—a phrase famously used by Berlin’s former mayor Klaus Wowereit to describe the city’s gritty allure and creative promise—this Berlin apartment captures the spirit of a place once defined by raw charm and cultural reinvention. Located in Prenzlauer Berg, a neighborhood emblematic of post-reunification transformation, the home reflects a formative period when architect Hagar Abiri arrived in Berlin as a young professional. With limited means but a clear vision, the space was crafted gradually, guided by careful curation, an appreciation for craftsmanship, and a commitment to minimalist, sustainable living. What began modestly has evolved into a timeless, layered reflection of both personal growth and the city’s cultural fusion.

"Inside architect Hagar Abiri’s Berlin home, minimalism, craftsmanship, and history are in constant dialogue. On a quiet street steps away from the trace of the Berlin Wall, the deeply personal home reflects both the city’s layered history and Abiri’s own evolving philosophy of space, light, and material. The apartment, located in a classic Berliner altbau (old building), was entirely reimagined as a canvas for exploring a way of life centered on simplicity, integrity, and ongoing curation.

"Originally dark and compartmentalized, the space was stripped to its essential bones. Non-load-bearing walls were removed, wallpaper peeled back, and layers of the past revealed. At the center of the home now stands a single red-brick wall—the only structural partition—left completely exposed. What began as a functional decision quickly transformed into a design principle. The rest of the apartment embraces brightness and light. Walls were painted in soft whites and the original dark solid wood floor was brightened. The kitchen was relocated from the former entry space to join the living and dining area, creating a single open layout. The result is calm but far from sterile. Objects here were accumulated over time: secondhand chairs, gifted furniture, flea market finds. Each piece tells a story. Yet against this quiet backdrop, there is precision. Lighting is one of the main protagonists in the space. Abiri, who has collaborated with Flos on several projects, designed the lighting as a kind of choreography. Above the kitchen island, Aim pendant lights by Flos evoke the feeling of a theatrical stage—their flexible structure transforming the kitchen into a scene when evening falls. In the living room, a subtle system of Zero Track and down-lights defines different zones, while in the reading corner, a String Light provides both form and softness."