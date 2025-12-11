SubscribeSign In
Water Surrounds This $924K Nova Scotia Home on Three Sides

Designed by Brian MacKay-Lyons, the property includes a guesthouse, a hot tub, and a prime position on the tip of a peninsula.
Location: 120 Net Yard Lane, Upper Kingsburg, Nova Scotia, Canada

Price: $1,275,000 CAD (approximately $924,056 USD)

Year Built: 2016

Architect: Brian MacKay-Lyons

Footprint: 1,685 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 Acres

From the Agent: "Point House is a rare offering by internationally acclaimed architect Brian MacKay-Lyons. Surrounded by Atlantic waters on three sides, Point House transcends conventional coastal living through its marriage of Nova Scotian vernacular and contemporary minimalism. Eastern white cedar shingles and steep gabled rooflines honor Nova Scotia’s architectural heritage while floor-to-ceiling glass walls dissolve boundaries between interior and exterior spaces. The double-height great room is punctuated by blackened steel totemic elements and anchored by a monumental hearth. A sculptural steel ribbon staircase—equal parts function and art—ascends to the loft retreat, a private sanctuary suspended above. The two-story companion bunkie—with pivoting walls—seamlessly merges interior comfort with the tranquility of the exterior tidal pond. An infinity hot tub at the water’s edge completes this coastal sanctuary, where sunrise and sunset paint daily masterpieces across the sky. Steps from Hirtle’s Beach and Gaff Point trails, this award-winning property offers unparalleled natural beauty."

A Stûv woodburning warms the living room.

Architect Brian MacKay-Lyons&nbsp;grew up in Nova Scotia, and his work often draws inspiration from the region’s vernacular architecture.

The lofted bedroom overlooks the common areas.&nbsp;

The home is split across two structures: a main house and a two-story cabin across the road.

The home is set on a peninsula, with water on three sides.

Cover photo by Chris J. Dickson of Oneiric Media.

120 Net Yard Lane in Upper Kingsburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, is currently listed for $1,275,000 CAD by Margaret Craig and Julie Kells of Engel & Volkers.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

