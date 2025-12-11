Water Surrounds This $924K Nova Scotia Home on Three Sides
Location: 120 Net Yard Lane, Upper Kingsburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
Price: $1,275,000 CAD (approximately $924,056 USD)
Year Built: 2016
Architect: Brian MacKay-Lyons
Footprint: 1,685 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.22 Acres
From the Agent: "Point House is a rare offering by internationally acclaimed architect Brian MacKay-Lyons. Surrounded by Atlantic waters on three sides, Point House transcends conventional coastal living through its marriage of Nova Scotian vernacular and contemporary minimalism. Eastern white cedar shingles and steep gabled rooflines honor Nova Scotia’s architectural heritage while floor-to-ceiling glass walls dissolve boundaries between interior and exterior spaces. The double-height great room is punctuated by blackened steel totemic elements and anchored by a monumental hearth. A sculptural steel ribbon staircase—equal parts function and art—ascends to the loft retreat, a private sanctuary suspended above. The two-story companion bunkie—with pivoting walls—seamlessly merges interior comfort with the tranquility of the exterior tidal pond. An infinity hot tub at the water’s edge completes this coastal sanctuary, where sunrise and sunset paint daily masterpieces across the sky. Steps from Hirtle’s Beach and Gaff Point trails, this award-winning property offers unparalleled natural beauty."
Cover photo by Chris J. Dickson of Oneiric Media.
120 Net Yard Lane in Upper Kingsburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, is currently listed for $1,275,000 CAD by Margaret Craig and Julie Kells of Engel & Volkers.
