A Playful Kitchen Reno Takes Inspiration From a Pair of Earrings

When couple Alaina Smith and Ryan Schaefer decided to redo their kitchen, they imagined a space that would reflect their creative spirits and become the social heart of their home. The new space by Lauderdale Design Group combines two existing rooms into a spacious open kitchen/dining area, and is a celebration of the home’s original midcentury design details with a bold splash of pattern and color—most notably in the geometric tiles by Concrete Collaborative that wrap around the kitchen.



Homeowner Alaina Smith likens the kitchen to "stepping into a David Hockney painting"—an effect largely achieved through the use of the Dwell x Strands collection of tiles by Concrete Collaborative.

The old kitchen was a compact, 117-square-foot space sandwiched between the home’s side entry, a narrow music room, and a hallway. Lauderdale Design Group merged these spaces into the single, open-plan kitchen with an adjacent dining room that covers 472-square-feet.

Dani Miller, principal of Lauderdale Design Group, had suggested using Concrete Collaborative’s patterned concrete tiles early in the design process. With such a bold feature, it was essential to keep the rest of the palette refined. "It took restraint in the adjacent finishes for the pattern and color of the tiles to work," explains Miller. "But, by providing warm, rich and yet refined materials in all areas apart from the backsplash, we created a space where the vibrant blue concrete tile could thrive."

The kitchen reflects the creative personalities of the homeowners—Alaina Smith, founder of accessories brand Cold Gold, and Ryan Schaefer, a musician, software designer, and founder of Hologram Electronics, which designs unique stomp boxes and pedals.

The walls and ceiling are drenched in warm, white paint (Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee), and a new timber floor has been installed to match the rest of the interior. Likewise, the cabinetry features maple veneer with a dark stain that echoes the rich coffee tones found throughout the home, and offers a striking backdrop for the blue patterned tiles. The colorful Concrete Collaborative Strands tiles used for the backsplash are a collaboration between Concrete Collaborative and Dwell, and the concrete tiles feature a design by architect Chris Deam that takes inspiration from Californian surf culture.

The smooth, clean lines of the Strands tiles take inspiration from surfboard shapes, and the tiles can be combined to create endless combinations of alternating patterns. The pattern is inlaid into each concrete tile using pigmented clay in a process known as "encaustic" patterning. This creates a durable surface ideal for bathroom floors, kitchen backsplashes, and courtyards.

"In a time where the material trends for kitchens are painted cabinets, brushed brass pulls, natural stone countertops, and zellige backsplashes, the Strands Collection provides an unexpected feeling," says Miller. "It’s so playful—and why not be that way in the heart of the home?"



The casework is cleverly designed using a stock cabinetry line, which utilizes full overlay doors and matching panel drawer fronts in stained maple veneer, with bronze edge-pull hardware that evokes elegant midcentury vibes. "The goal from the start was to make the cabinetry feel custom with a cost-conscious approach," says interior designer Dani Miller.

Miller knew from the beginning that the Dwell x Strands patterned tiles would be a focal point, but hadn’t chosen a color from the brand’s extensive collection. "We ordered several samples to study the color," she recalls. "On the day of the final design meeting, Alaina walked into Lauderdale’s studio wearing the Big, Bold Statement Earrings in Blue Leather Matisse Style from her own brand, Cold Gold. At that moment, we knew the feature color for the project was set—cobalt blue was our color!"



Homeowners Alaina and Ryan sourced the furnishings and dining area artwork. The furniture is by West Elm and the artwork is by Cold Picnic.

With such a bold statement, the fixtures and fittings needed to be just as restrained as the rest of the palette. The surface-mounted light above the dining table is by Flos—chosen by Miller when she walked past the brand’s Soho showroom daily during a stint living in New York—and the lighting above the kitchen island is by Southern Lights Electric, a local producer from Nashville.

The bold use of color in the kitchen echoes the bright palette found in other rooms in the home, glimpses of which can be seen from the dining area.

"The new kitchen has a personality that represents the creative spirits of the homeowners," says Miller. "It evokes play and whimsy, and has become the backdrop for summer soirees and holiday gatherings, with a flurry of friends dancing around the central island. Alaina and Ryan really trusted us. In return, we feel that the project reached its fullest potential—it’s a space that keeps on giving!" Project Credits: Interior Designer: Lauderdale Design Group