Whimsical Trim Gives This Los Angeles ADU a Fairytale Flair

Rickrack lining the converted Venice garage hints at more fantastical design choices inside.
Project Details:

Location: Venice, California

Designer: Welcome Projects / @welcomeprojects

Footprint: 400 square feet

Builder: Reuss Construction

Structural Engineer: C.W. Howe

Landscape Design: SRLA

Photographer: Eric Staudenmaier / @ericstaudenmaier

From the Designer: "Our client approached us after purchasing a standard 1947 postwar bungalow in Venice, California. She wanted to transform its existing two-car garage into an ADU and to breath some life into the existing house’s exterior after doing an interior renovation had left her dissatisfied. After some discussion, we became interested in uncovering and enhancing a sense of history and place through rethinking the storybook style. The main house received a new coat of plaster and paint and we used several tones of paint to add a decorative depth with storybook stripes and new window trim.

"In back, the garage is now an open-plan space nestled into a native garden and sculptural patio/deck. The rickrack trim along the roof line is both playful and modern. The bright interior is grounded with the contrasting black casework of an equipped wall that includes the kitchen and storage spaces. A skylit black bathroom in glossy and matte tilework completes the cottage with a deep soaking tub."

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

