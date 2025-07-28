Whimsical Trim Gives This Los Angeles ADU a Fairytale Flair

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "Our client approached us after purchasing a standard 1947 postwar bungalow in Venice, California. She wanted to transform its existing two-car garage into an ADU and to breath some life into the existing house’s exterior after doing an interior renovation had left her dissatisfied. After some discussion, we became interested in uncovering and enhancing a sense of history and place through rethinking the storybook style. The main house received a new coat of plaster and paint and we used several tones of paint to add a decorative depth with storybook stripes and new window trim.

"In back, the garage is now an open-plan space nestled into a native garden and sculptural patio/deck. The rickrack trim along the roof line is both playful and modern. The bright interior is grounded with the contrasting black casework of an equipped wall that includes the kitchen and storage spaces. A skylit black bathroom in glossy and matte tilework completes the cottage with a deep soaking tub."