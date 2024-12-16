This €740K Brutalist Home Near Paris Is Completely Wrapped in Greenery

From the Agent: "Immersed in greenery, this family home was built in 1963 by the architect Michel Aubry in the Haut de Suresnes neighborhood, right next to Mont Valérien. It’s made of concrete, brick, wood, and glass in a brutalist style. The house is surrounded by two gardens and is semidetached on one side. Slightly set back and invisible from the street, it sits in a dominant position in relation to its plot and is accessed via an outside staircase. The interior unfolds over five half levels. The upper floor is reached via a beautiful central staircase made of niangon wood and metal, and it includes a dining room with a rough-cast concrete fireplace and a bespoke kitchen with cleverly arranged wooden cupboards, planters, and a wall covered in white artisanal ceramic tiles from Italy. A few steps further up is a small bedroom with a washbasin, a bespoke wooden bookcase incorporating a pull-out desk, a second bedroom, and a bathroom."