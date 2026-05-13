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For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long BeachView 12 Photos

For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach

Designed by Clifton Jones Jr., the two-bedroom residences share a central dividing wall, and they’re still in pristine, original condition.
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Location: 4181 / 4183 Del Mar Ave, Long Beach, California

Price: $1,450,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Clifton Jones Jr.

Footprint: 2,414 Square Feet (4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "The single-story Plan A model features a steeply pitched roof at its center, which shelters expansive open plan layouts under lofty beamed ceilings. The side-by-side two-bedroom / two-bathroom homes live more like custom single-family residences than attached units. A central block wall divides them, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and glass walls that face entry courtyards in the front and separate fenced patio/garden areas at the back. These private patios expand the living spaces outward dramatically. The east-facing living area and back patio are bathed in morning light, with the west-facing courtyard and dining room sunlit in the afternoon. The kitchens are both well organized with u-shaped layouts and large window walls to the north and south. The bedrooms feature spacious closets and each has its own en suite bath. Each unit includes a carport as well as a private, direct-access garage with a laundry area. The property is well situated in Long Beach’s desirable Los Cerritos neighborhood—known for its tree-lined streets, historic homes, excellent school district, and incredibly quiet, peaceful atmosphere. A vast array of options for shopping, restaurants, and breweries are all in close proximity. The homes are centrally located with easy freeway access for commutes to both Los Angeles and Orange County, and less than 1.5 miles from a metro station." 

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the living areas of the post-and-beam homes.

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the living areas of the post-and-beam homes.

For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach - Photo 2 of 11 -
For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach - Photo 3 of 11 -
A serving hatch connects the courtyard patio and kitchen.

A serving hatch connects the courtyard patio and kitchen.

The kitchens include original cabinetry.

The kitchens include original cabinetry.

For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach - Photo 6 of 11 -
For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach - Photo 7 of 11 -
The property is adjacent to the Dominguez Gap Wetlands, a nature preserve with hiking trails.&nbsp;

The property is adjacent to the Dominguez Gap Wetlands, a nature preserve with hiking trails. 

The land was previously occupied by pasture and training facilities for thoroughbred racehorses.

The land was previously occupied by pasture and training facilities for thoroughbred racehorses.

For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach - Photo 10 of 11 -
For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach - Photo 11 of 11 -
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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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