For $1.5M, You Can Pick Up a Pair of Midcentury Homes in Long Beach

From the Agent: "The single-story Plan A model features a steeply pitched roof at its center, which shelters expansive open plan layouts under lofty beamed ceilings. The side-by-side two-bedroom / two-bathroom homes live more like custom single-family residences than attached units. A central block wall divides them, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and glass walls that face entry courtyards in the front and separate fenced patio/garden areas at the back. These private patios expand the living spaces outward dramatically. The east-facing living area and back patio are bathed in morning light, with the west-facing courtyard and dining room sunlit in the afternoon. The kitchens are both well organized with u-shaped layouts and large window walls to the north and south. The bedrooms feature spacious closets and each has its own en suite bath. Each unit includes a carport as well as a private, direct-access garage with a laundry area. The property is well situated in Long Beach’s desirable Los Cerritos neighborhood—known for its tree-lined streets, historic homes, excellent school district, and incredibly quiet, peaceful atmosphere. A vast array of options for shopping, restaurants, and breweries are all in close proximity. The homes are centrally located with easy freeway access for commutes to both Los Angeles and Orange County, and less than 1.5 miles from a metro station."