Cabin or Beach House? This $1.7M Cambria Home Splits the Difference

From the Agent: "1021 Hillcrest is an architectural gem, perfectly designed for a 1+ acre site in the sunny and sought-after Pine Knolls neighborhood in the seaside village of Cambria. While the spaces are multileveled, only a few stairs separate each. Ceilings are vaulted and beamed, with skylights and windows for abundant light. The buildings are set back from the street, up the multicolored paver driveway, with extra parking areas, including an RV area with hookups. The main house is a loft-style one-bedroom with great openness throughout, and the guesthouse has two bedrooms and a bath, also designed in the style of James H. Maul, with plenty of artful beam work."