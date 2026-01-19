SubscribeSign In
Cabin or Beach House? This $1.7M Cambria Home Splits the Difference

Designed by architect James Maul, the timber-wrapped residence has vaulted ceilings, ocean views, and a two-bedroom guesthouse.
Location: 1021 Hillcrest Drive, Cambria, California

Price: $1,688,000

Year Built: 1983

Architect: James H. Maul

Footprint: 2,360 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 1.1 Acres

From the Agent: "1021 Hillcrest is an architectural gem, perfectly designed for a 1+ acre site in the sunny and sought-after Pine Knolls neighborhood in the seaside village of Cambria. While the spaces are multileveled, only a few stairs separate each. Ceilings are vaulted and beamed, with skylights and windows for abundant light. The buildings are set back from the street, up the multicolored paver driveway, with extra parking areas, including an RV area with hookups. The main house is a loft-style one-bedroom with great openness throughout, and the guesthouse has two bedrooms and a bath, also designed in the style of James H. Maul, with plenty of artful beam work."

Architect James H. Maul used passive solar design strategies to create comfortable, energy-efficient interiors.

The home’s decks and balconies offer ocean and sunset views.

An open floor plan, clerestory windows, skylights, and vaulted ceilings lend the home an airy feeling.

The property is located next door to the 1,600-acre&nbsp;Covell Ranch.

In addition to the main house, a guesthouse stands feet away.

The guesthouse’s design is similar to the main one, with Douglas fir trim and&nbsp;exposed aggregate walls.

1021 Hillcrest Drive in Cambria, California, is currently listed for $1,688,000 by Shelley Savoie and Bruce Koontz of The Real Estate Company of Cambria. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

