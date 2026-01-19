Cabin or Beach House? This $1.7M Cambria Home Splits the Difference
Location: 1021 Hillcrest Drive, Cambria, California
Price: $1,688,000
Year Built: 1983
Architect: James H. Maul
Footprint: 2,360 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 1.1 Acres
From the Agent: "1021 Hillcrest is an architectural gem, perfectly designed for a 1+ acre site in the sunny and sought-after Pine Knolls neighborhood in the seaside village of Cambria. While the spaces are multileveled, only a few stairs separate each. Ceilings are vaulted and beamed, with skylights and windows for abundant light. The buildings are set back from the street, up the multicolored paver driveway, with extra parking areas, including an RV area with hookups. The main house is a loft-style one-bedroom with great openness throughout, and the guesthouse has two bedrooms and a bath, also designed in the style of James H. Maul, with plenty of artful beam work."
1021 Hillcrest Drive in Cambria, California, is currently listed for $1,688,000 by Shelley Savoie and Bruce Koontz of The Real Estate Company of Cambria.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.