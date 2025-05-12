A Remote Island Retreat’s Hefty Wooden Doorknob Hints at Its Highly Custom Interiors

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "Nestled on a secluded island in the heart of Georgian Bay, Ontario, Pine Island Cottage unfolds as a series of gathering spaces that cascade along the island’s sloped stone formations. In the central living area, four distinct zones—a kitchen, dining room, living room anchored by a fieldstone hearth, and outdoor porch—encourage togetherness, while the sleeping quarters, situated at a higher point, offer a peaceful refuge.

"Burnished concrete floors in the living space sit close to the landscape and reflections of color subtly tint the neutral lime-plastered walls as the light changes throughout the day and across the seasons. Materials were selected for their ability to age gracefully, embracing the marks of time and use. At the heart of the home, the kitchen—complete with a pantry, bar, and breakfast nook—is anchored by a fieldstone island evoking the feel of casual gatherings that often take place on the island’s rocky shores. The custom designed cabinetry is white oak, walnut, and limestone.

"Beyond the kitchen, a custom heavy timber dining table and bench overlooks a sunken living room and hearth framed by the same fieldstone as the kitchen island. Framed by a bespoke walnut sofa and integrated stair on one side and a fieldstone hearth on the other, the living space was envisioned as a calm place to gather, play, and entertain by the warmth of the fire. The double-sided hearth is central to the cottage’s circulation, warming both the interior and the screened outdoor porch.

"The bedroom wings are connected to the main living area by a glazed, elevated breezeway. A guest bedroom and children’s room with bunk beds are located on one side, a private office and primary bedroom with an en suite on the other. A shift from concrete, to wood, to locally sourced Eramosa stone denotes the experience of traversing the cottage. The stone floor has been flamed to create a weathered, timeworn appearance and foot feel."