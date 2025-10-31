Wildfires Leveled Their Northern California Home Twice. They Still Wanted to Build Again

Dick Vandlen and Mary Napier, who met working as biochemists at Genentech some 40 years ago, were looking for a property outside of San Francisco to occasionally escape city life when they found one up north in the historic Pine Flat community near Healdsburg. The 630-acre homestead had miles of trails, wild animals, and solitude, making it a near-immediate "yes" for the couple. Shortly thereafter they started a family and weekends were regularly spent on the property.

