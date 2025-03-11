A Restauranteur From Seattle’s “First Family of Phở” Crafts Her Dream Kitchen for Hosting
The space, revamped for just under $170K, incorporates pops of the same pink pastel hue used since the 1980s as a signature color in her family’s award-winning eateries.
Text by
A sparkling cuvée bubbles in delicate wine glasses set atop Quynh-Vy Pham’s kitchen island as her two Pomeranians, Calvin and Louie, snooze under the dining table. The soft sounds of news radio murmur in the background.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.
Published