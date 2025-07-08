Phish Bassist Mike Gordon’s Home Studio Is Just as Psychedelic as You’d Expect

"This is what I do," Mike Gordon deadpans. "I travel around the country and sit in things." We’re touring his new home studio in a serious-looking modern building, but this remark reflects the sense of humor that pervades his decades-long career and his space. Mike is best known as the bassist for Phish, the iconic jam band that’s ruled festival grounds since the 1990s with shows that incorporate in-jokes and elaborate gags for their devoted fans. He also has a prolific solo career on top of that. Considering his packed schedule of touring and recording, it’s hard to believe that he has much time to sit.

As the bassist for Phish and a touring solo artist, Mike Gordon is on the road a lot. So for his new lakeside home studio in Vermont, he wanted somewhere he could be immersed in nature and also relax while enjoying the perfect couch—or bath. The tub is from Hydro Systems, and the plumbing fixtures are from Phylrich.

But Mike is indeed a big sitter. During the design process for this 3,175-square-foot recording studio and living space on the grounds of his home in northern Vermont, Mike was far from the aloof celeb directing a team from a distance and was very hands-on (or butt-on, as the case may be). He estimates that he sat on a thousand sofas over two years when looking for one for the studio, spending a few hours a day testing them out between workouts and sound checks—and then there were the bathtubs. "He sat in so many tubs," Brooke Michelsen, the interior designer for the space, tells me. "Like, so many tubs."

The whole building is nestled into the earth, making the surrounding woods feel even closer. "I’m not the outdoor type," Mike says. "I wouldn’t want to be outside, but it’s the closest thing to it while being inside." Microphones on the balcony can pipe the sounds of the outdoors into the recording studio instead of keeping them out.

"Mike’s an architecture buff," says Brian Mac, principal architect at Vermont firm Birdseye, which designed and built the structure. "He loves design." As we sit in the glass-walled recording studio overlooking Lake Champlain, Mike says that he "would rather design stuff than write songs," but he quickly walks that back. "I mean I have to be careful because I am so into aesthetics and space." With such a packed schedule, design could be a distraction, but it’s been one of his lifelong preoccupations. "I’ve been dreaming about creating places to hang out in and to work in since I was a kid," he tells me. In high school he built a secret cabin in the woods with his friends, and he installed a hanging platform in his teenage bedroom with a ring of recording equipment that sounds more like an art installation than typical home decor.

Mike’s gentle sense of humor permeates the space, along with his penchant for midcentury modernism. He wanted a pink kitchen, so his designers, architect Brian Mac and interior design-er Brooke Michelsen, gave him one accented by a vintage pendant with a custom banquette and cabinetry filled with pink appliances and cookware. Birdseye Woodshop made the cabinetry and banquette. The cushions are from Designers Guild, and the ceiling pendant is from Door 15. The Eos Neo pull-down faucet is from Franke.

"There’s a lot of trickery and hysterical little things," Michelsen says of the space. A door hidden in the kitchen leads to an orange room with the matching tub, where Mike can jam.

Since then, Mike has bought and renovated a couple of houses, and he’s developed a reputation within Phish for having his own style. A 2014 Esquire interview noted his turn to sleeker duds—labels like John Varvatos and G-Star—that are far from the tie-dye and cargo shorts you might see on a Phish fan. At first glance, the new building matches that sleeker style. The two-story structure is clad in repurposed wooden fencing and corral board upstairs and bare concrete below, efficient-looking and vaguely nautical, projecting off the slope toward the water like a futuristic tugboat, perhaps. A grassy lawn leads down to its unassuming front doors, sheathed in wood charred partially by Mike himself, which open to the foyer and the music studio beyond. The lower level has the living spaces. "Business upstairs, party downstairs," Mac says. "I was trying not to say ‘mullet.’"

Mike in his yellow-themed office, where he likes to sit at his desk and write songs.

Storage spaces boast a treasure trove of musical equipment.

The party downstairs includes an all-pink kitchen—inspired by Mike’s grandmother’s pink house and the kitchen in Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio—which is lined with windows in the shape of upside-down arches and a spice rack that is also a hidden door to a "spice room." There you’ll find not parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme, but a big orange bathtub set on a pedestal in a bright-orange room with illuminated landscape art salvaged from a Chinese restaurant on one wall. Curtains on the opposite wall part to reveal a window into the bedroom next door, letting in the view from the lake beyond. Two of Mike’s design likes are symmetry and low color contrast, so although the rooms are strange and playful, they’re also orderly, giving the cheeky touches a kind of solemnity. "I want to be crazy because life is short, but I also need to honor all of my aesthetic needs that are all of my particularisms," he says. "I like to be hyperorganized."

The rational quirkiness has a David Lynch vibe, and Mike tells me that Lynch’s house was one of his sources of inspiration. "He had all these little nooks and crannies to be able to do different kinds of creative work as he was inspired," Mike says, and here he turned many small spaces that were originally marked for storage into color-drenched retreats for catnaps and daydreaming. Even his little yellow-accented office off the bedroom is a creative place—he likes desks for songwriting. What Mike actually uses as storage is hardly forgotten space, now packed with collections of guitars, gear, and anything else that he’s picked up on his travels. One closet organizes miscellaneous instruments by use; Blow Me instructs the label on one shelf, Hit Me another.

The studio is meant to be a place where Mike can invite collaborators to come work on material, whether they’re musicians or poets or artists—or his 16-year-old daughter, Tessa. "We’ve been singing together publicly since she was ten," Mike says. The chandelier is from Multiforme.

Perhaps most unusual, though, is the recording studio, which is surrounded on three sides by faceted glass walls. These kinds of spaces are usually sequestered inside a building, lined with acoustical panels to keep sound leaks at bay. Mike didn’t want that isolation. He wanted to be immersed in the trees and spectacular lakeside setting while creating. John Storyk, the architect and legendary acoustician who designed Electric Lady Studios for Jimi Hendrix, among other spaces, warned Mike that without expensive details, outdoor noise would seep in, something Mike decided to embrace. "We said, We’re going to put microphones outside and have even more of the outside come in. If a boat goes by, a lawn mower, a plane, then we just wait. Or we have them be part of the recording." He has plans to add a video system to create what sounds like a trippy multimedia environment. Despite everything that’s packed into the building, it still has the calm, earthy feel of its setting. "If you try to put too many ideas in, that can be the worst thing for a song," Mike says. "Not that I haven’t done it—but same with spaces." Not everyone’s favorite song includes meandering 20-minute jam sessions, and not everyone’s favorite design includes an elevated orange bathtub, but not every tune or space needs to be the same. And this studio is just the right place for at least one peripatetic musician to take a seat.

For the recording space, he chose a Folke Ohlsson midcentury sofa from Dux and used The Rug Company to design a swirling custom rug beneath it.

Floor plan of Megaplum by Birdseye

Project Credits: Architect of Record: Birdseye Design Building: Birdseye Building