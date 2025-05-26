SubscribeSign In
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian Homes Inspired This $940K Colorado Midcentury

Architect Edward B. Hawkins gave the Pflueger House stone walls, wood built-ins, and a colorful kitchen—and it’s hardly been touched since 1957.
Location: 3650 Chimayo Road, Arapaho Hills, Littleton, Colorado

Price: $940,000

Year Built: 1957

Architect: Edward B. Hawkins

Footprint: 1,614 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.27 Acres

From the Agent: "The Pflueger House was the first home built in the neighborhood, and the only one designed by Edward B. Hawkins of Arapahoe Acres fame. A line of caring homeowners have preserved the architectural integrity of this house through the decades, and it lives very close to what was intended by the architect! The home emphasizes privacy from the street, creating a peaceful setting that maintains an indoor/outdoor connection with walls of glass in the living and family rooms facing the private backyard. The home’s warm, natural materials include wood ceilings, stone walls, wood paneling, a stone floor at the entry, and more."

A gas-burning fireplace warms the foyer and living room.

The dining room table is included in the sale. It was originally made for the community’s sales office in the ’50s.

A sliding glass door connects the covered patio and family room.

Colorado’s largest known ginnala maple tree (with a certificate to prove it) sits on the 0.27-acre lot.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

