Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian Homes Inspired This $940K Colorado Midcentury

From the Agent: "The Pflueger House was the first home built in the neighborhood, and the only one designed by Edward B. Hawkins of Arapahoe Acres fame. A line of caring homeowners have preserved the architectural integrity of this house through the decades, and it lives very close to what was intended by the architect! The home emphasizes privacy from the street, creating a peaceful setting that maintains an indoor/outdoor connection with walls of glass in the living and family rooms facing the private backyard. The home’s warm, natural materials include wood ceilings, stone walls, wood paneling, a stone floor at the entry, and more."