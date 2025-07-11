This Clever Twist On an A-Frame Cabin? It Started in a Classroom

Peter Braithwaite and his young family have long felt the pull of Terence Bay, a small fishing village just outside their hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia. They regularly visit property they own there, six acres of rocky, forested land overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and what Braithwaite describes as a "half-bog, half-pond." Until recently, however, the property only had structures for Braithwaite’s design-build firm, including a cabinetry workshop; there was nowhere for his family to stay overnight.