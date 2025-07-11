This Clever Twist On an A-Frame Cabin? It Started in a Classroom
Students in a design-build program led by architect Peter Braithwaite envisioned the retreat—and then picked up power tools to help bring it to life.
Text by
Photos by
Peter Braithwaite and his young family have long felt the pull of Terence Bay, a small fishing village just outside their hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia. They regularly visit property they own there, six acres of rocky, forested land overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and what Braithwaite describes as a "half-bog, half-pond." Until recently, however, the property only had structures for Braithwaite’s design-build firm, including a cabinetry workshop; there was nowhere for his family to stay overnight.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published