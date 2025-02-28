SubscribeSign In
An Untouched Arthur Erickson Midcentury Just Hit the Market for $2M

Surrounded by cedars on Vancouver’s North Shore, the Japanese-inspired home was originally designed as an artist retreat.
Location: 3526 Everglade Place North Vancouver, BC

Price: $2,850,000 (approximately $1,990,000 USD)

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Arthur Erickson

Footprint: 2,528 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.4 Acres

From the Agent: "For the first time in 61 years, a hidden Arthur Erickson home is emerging from obscurity. Unpublished, unseen, and preserved in near-original condition, the Perry Estate represents a rare discovery in Vancouver’s architectural history. Designed in 1961 as an artist’s retreat, this Japanese-inspired residence embodies the architect’s signature harmony between nature and structure. Designed at a pivotal moment in Erickson’s career, The Perry Estate remains untouched, offering a glimpse into the architect’s early explorations of Japanese and First Nation influences. The home’s expansive single-level design fosters a deep connection to the land, with each room embracing the surrounding nature."

Old-growth cedar trees surround the home, which is located near Vancouver’s famed North Shore Mountains.

Sculptor Bill Reid designed some of the home’s doors.

The kitchen is packed with original details, including the wood cabinets and countertops.

The primary bedroom opens to a private courtyard.&nbsp;

The garage once held an art studio that hosted acclaimed artists such as Bill Reid and Frank Perry.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

