An Untouched Arthur Erickson Midcentury Just Hit the Market for $2M

From the Agent: "For the first time in 61 years, a hidden Arthur Erickson home is emerging from obscurity. Unpublished, unseen, and preserved in near-original condition, the Perry Estate represents a rare discovery in Vancouver’s architectural history. Designed in 1961 as an artist’s retreat, this Japanese-inspired residence embodies the architect’s signature harmony between nature and structure. Designed at a pivotal moment in Erickson’s career, The Perry Estate remains untouched, offering a glimpse into the architect’s early explorations of Japanese and First Nation influences. The home’s expansive single-level design fosters a deep connection to the land, with each room embracing the surrounding nature."