Tightening the Budget Turned Their Renovation Into One of the Most Unusual Homes on the Block

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Toronto, Canada

Photographer: Riley Snelling / @riley_s_photo From the Architect: "Located in East York, Toronto, Periscope House is a one-story bungalow renovation with a second story added. It was commissioned by a young professional couple with two children who wanted to create a more personalized and sustainable setting for their lives. Coinciding with the pandemic, however, which doubled or even tripled the material costs, the project went through a drastic revision that resulted in removing half of the second floor and relocating childrens’ bedrooms to the ground floor. Yet, by utilizing the removed area as a void, the project has gained a series of double-height spaces on the ground floor, which has bestowed a distinctive exterior form that resembles a periscope or an antique camera with an accordion bellow.

"The location of the existing staircase, which is at the north-central part of the existing house, has remained, arranging the programs. To the front are all the public areas: the foyer, the mudroom, and the kitchen to the north; and a sequence of the sitting room, the living room, and the dining room to the south. To the rear, past the staircase, are all the private zones, such as the bedrooms and the bathrooms, both on the ground floor and the second floor.