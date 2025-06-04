Going Up? Here’s a 16th-Story Penthouse in the Middle of Manhattan for $2M
Location: 115 East 61st Street, Penthouse, New York, NY
Price: $1,975,000
Year Built: 1928
Building Architect: Ewing, Ramberg, and Bachman
Footprint: 950 square feet (1 bedrooms, 1 baths)
From the Agent: "Located just off Park Avenue on the Upper East Side, 115 East 61st Street PH is the only residence in an otherwise commercial building. With one bedroom, one bathroom, and a spacious outdoor terrace, the penthouse offers amazing views from the center of the city. The penthouse offers an open floor plan with approximately 950 square feet. The kitchen has high-end appliances, and the dining area flows seamlessly into a comfortable living room and a small office area. The primary suite has a large walk-in closet, a bathroom, and an open bedroom that leads into a beautiful sitting area—all culminating with a private spacious terrace. A truly exceptional residence in one of Manhattan’s most prestigious neighborhoods."
115 East 61st Street in New York, New York, is currently listed for $1,975,000 by Dorothy Salisbury and Adjina Dekidjiev of Coldwell Banker Warburg.
