Going Up? Here’s a 16th-Story Penthouse in the Middle of Manhattan for $2M

Set atop a commercial building, the open-plan apartment has a huge terrace with panoramic views of New York City.
Location: 115 East 61st Street, Penthouse, New York, NY

Price: $1,975,000

Year Built: 1928

Building Architect: Ewing, Ramberg, and Bachman

Footprint: 950 square feet (1 bedrooms, 1 baths)

From the Agent: "Located just off Park Avenue on the Upper East Side, 115 East 61st Street PH is the only residence in an otherwise commercial building. With one bedroom, one bathroom, and a spacious outdoor terrace, the penthouse offers amazing views from the center of the city. The penthouse offers an open floor plan with approximately 950 square feet. The kitchen has high-end appliances, and the dining area flows seamlessly into a comfortable living room and a small office area. The primary suite has a large walk-in closet, a bathroom, and an open bedroom that leads into a beautiful sitting area—all culminating with a private spacious terrace. A truly exceptional residence in one of Manhattan’s most prestigious neighborhoods."

At 480 square feet, the terrace is more than half the size of the interior.

The open floor plan and sliding glass door allows natural light to flow from the living room to the bedroom.

The unit was originally built for the building’s superintendent.

115 East 61st Street in New York, New York, is currently listed for $1,975,000 by Dorothy Salisbury and Adjina Dekidjiev of Coldwell Banker Warburg.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

