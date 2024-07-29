Peckham House in London Stands Out Thanks to Hit-and-Miss Brickwork

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Surman Weston has completed its first self-build project, Peckham House, in south London. The new house, monolithic in its form and veiled in a distinctive hit and miss brickwork, is delicate and crafted, referencing and playfully subverting the motifs in Peckham’s vibrant and eclectic urban neighborhood.

"Spanning five years, it is the practice’s first self-initiated project working as client, architect, and contractor, affording freedoms and broadening experience beyond the parameters of a traditional architectural project; allowing the directors Tom Surman and Percy Weston the opportunity to set the brief, manage the budget and control the build, honing and improving the design during the construction phase.

"Following a two-year search which began in 2016, the council-owned site, a small patch of scrubby grass in Peckham, was purchased at auction. Located at the end of a short two-story terrace built in the 70s, Surman Weston saw great potential in the site but bought it without the assurance that it could be developed.