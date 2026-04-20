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Between Power Lines and a Protected Pecan Tree, This Texas Home Found a Way to Fit InView 9 Photos
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Between Power Lines and a Protected Pecan Tree, This Texas Home Found a Way to Fit In

Architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary rose to the occasion when neighbors asked them to design a home like their own, on one of East Austin’s trickiest lots.
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In 2021, Matt and Leah Ray—a pair of outdoorsy college sweethearts from Texas—had just moved into a shabby mobile home in East Austin when they were driving through the neighborhood, seeking inspiration for their dream home.

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Anthony Bastian Balas
Anthony Bastian Balas lives in New York and writes about the intersection of arts, humanities, and design.

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