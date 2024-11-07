Make Holiday Hosting More Peaceful With These Thoughtfully Designed Items

As much fun as entertaining during the holiday season can be—twinkling lights! cookie swaps! eggnog!—we’ll be the first to admit that it can be a very stressful time of year, too.
Navigating the beautiful chaos of the holidays starts with cultivating a comfortable space that also reflects your personal style: think elegant glassware, cozy throws, and dining setups big enough for family and friends. And once you’ve got your own space settled, it becomes easier to know which accessories could simplify hosting for everyone on your gift list.
Whether you’re gathering for beloved holiday traditions or simply taking a moment for yourself, these timeless designs from Unison will make sure all remains calm and bright.
Freshen up your flatware
Entertaining is far easier with the essentials on hand—like the right amount of forks. Be sure to splash out on some extra sets of flatware this season. We’re partial to a gold finish; it’s warm and luxurious without being overly flashy, and elevates everything from the classic turkey dinner to Chinese takeout.
Great drinking glasses
Your famous (or infamous) New Year’s Eve punch deserves a great vessel. Look for well-crafted tumblers to elevate your home bar—ideally something versatile that can serve everything from sparkling water to mulled wine with equal elegance. An amber or smoked glass option keeps it moody and holiday cool.
A tip-top table
The table is the heart of holiday entertaining, of course. You could pull out that folding table that’s been gathering dust in your garage—or you could invite your guests to pull up a chair around something sturdy and stylish. A solid oak number is always a winner, anchoring your dining space with warmth and character year round.
Accent pieces with a punch of color
Believe it or not, you can embrace festive decor without breaking out the elf-print tea towels. A little bit of color goes a long way when infusing a space with holiday cheer. For instance, a more muted sage-green cake stand can add the perfect amount of holiday magic for your spiced bundt cake (or Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired gingerbread house).
Chic serving tools
Nothing brings peace, love, and goodwill towards men like a cheese board—and nothing makes your beautiful charcuterie tray more inviting than a great set of cheese knives. A well-designed set can handle everything from creamy bries to aged cheddars.
Textiles galore
Festive throw pillows are the easiest way to transition a space into holiday mode. Opt for rich, seasonal hues or subtle holiday motifs rather than overly kitschy designs. And don’t forget a cozy throw (or two) too—a high-quality blanket is a visual cue to your guests to slow down and stay a while.
Touches of texture
To create a space with warmth, you’ll want to incorporate materials with warmth too. Whether it’s a metallic gold vase for winter berries or a cork bowl brimming with rustic pine cones, the finishing touches are everything when it comes to cultivating a cozy vibe.
Simple, sophisticated storage
Half the stress of hosting happens before your guests even walk in the door. Do yourself a favor and invest in floor baskets and artful bins for speedy, stylish storage. They’re the ultimate trick to tossing everything out of sight in a snap before guests ring the doorbell.
A better guest bedroom
If you’re hosting overnight guests this holiday season, invest in a well-crafted bed frame with clean lines and quality craftsmanship. Not only will it give the in-laws a great night’s sleep (a gift to everyone!), you’ll be able to host guests in style far beyond the holiday season. How’s that for a little comfort and joy?
Timeless gifts
Now that you’re the host with the most, it’s time to give the gift of effortless entertaining to others: Avoid overly trendy home accessories here—instead, stick with functional pieces that will stand the test of time, like a well-crafted vase, homey mug, or serving set.