Make Holiday Hosting More Peaceful With These Thoughtfully Designed Items

As much fun as entertaining during the holiday season can be—twinkling lights! cookie swaps! eggnog!—we’ll be the first to admit that it can be a very stressful time of year, too.

Navigating the beautiful chaos of the holidays starts with cultivating a comfortable space that also reflects your personal style: think elegant glassware, cozy throws, and dining setups big enough for family and friends. And once you’ve got your own space settled, it becomes easier to know which accessories could simplify hosting for everyone on your gift list. Whether you’re gathering for beloved holiday traditions or simply taking a moment for yourself, these timeless designs from Unison will make sure all remains calm and bright.

When it comes to cutlery this season, go for the gold. This Eve Brushed Gold Serveware Set by Cutipol features 24-carat brushed gold plating over stainless steel. While eye-catching for a holiday spread, it’s easy to clean and dishwasher safe for casual dining alike.

Freshen up your flatware Entertaining is far easier with the essentials on hand—like the right amount of forks. Be sure to splash out on some extra sets of flatware this season. We're partial to a gold finish; it's warm and luxurious without being overly flashy, and elevates everything from the classic turkey dinner to Chinese takeout.

Eve Brushed Gold 5pc Flatware Set Unison A graceful and timeless flatware set that feels good in your hand. Made in Portugal and finished in an eye-catching 24-carat brushed gold, striking curves pair with a thin silhouette for a look as dramatic as it is versatile.

Atelier Tete White Dinnerware Set Unison Handmade in Japan, this porcelain dinnerware from the Atelier Tete collection brings high-quality craftsmanship to your table. The original molding process highlights the hands of the artisans who crafted it and emphasizes the uniqueness of each piece.

Hasami Amber Glass Tumbler Unison The Hasami Amber Glass Tumbler combines beautiful design with versatile functionality. Made in Japan using thick soda-lime glass, this stackable, straight-sided tumbler has a substantial feel.

We’re raising a glass to beautifully designed glassware this holiday season.

Great drinking glasses Your famous (or infamous) New Year’s Eve punch deserves a great vessel. Look for well-crafted tumblers to elevate your home bar—ideally something versatile that can serve everything from sparkling water to mulled wine with equal elegance. An amber or smoked glass option keeps it moody and holiday cool.

In terms of versatility, you can’t go wrong with a classic oak table—like the 79-inch Bok Dining Table from Ethnicraft.

A tip-top table The table is the heart of holiday entertaining, of course. You could pull out that folding table that's been gathering dust in your garage—or you could invite your guests to pull up a chair around something sturdy and stylish. A solid oak number is always a winner, anchoring your dining space with warmth and character year round.

Bok Oak Dining Table 79" Unison The dining table just got edgier. The Bok's delicate legs and beautiful wood grain are paired with an intriguing corner cutout for a blend of craftsmanship and modern design.

Try mixing a more classic red-and-green Christmas palette with neutral tones.

Accent pieces with a punch of color Believe it or not, you can embrace festive decor without breaking out the elf-print tea towels. A little bit of color goes a long way when infusing a space with holiday cheer. For instance, a more muted sage-green cake stand can add the perfect amount of holiday magic for your spiced bundt cake (or Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired gingerbread house).

Falcon Red Enamelware Cake Stand Unison The Falcon Red Enamelware Cake Stand makes it easy to create a beautiful dessert display. The brightly colored enamel surface makes a bold statement, while the classic, crisp white plate on top serves as the ideal backdrop for any cake.

Chic serving tools Nothing brings peace, love, and goodwill towards men like a cheese board—and nothing makes your beautiful charcuterie tray more inviting than a great set of cheese knives. A well-designed set can handle everything from creamy bries to aged cheddars.

Marques Stainless Steel Cheese Knives Set of 5 Unison These Marques Brushed Stainless Steel Cheese Knives bring a modern sensibility to entertaining. Each knife is crafted from a single piece of steel and features a smooth, brushed finish. The exaggerated, angular yet rounded shapes look beautiful on display while also being fully functional.

You can never have too many throw pillows and blankets.

Textiles galore Festive throw pillows are the easiest way to transition a space into holiday mode. Opt for rich, seasonal hues or subtle holiday motifs rather than overly kitschy designs. And don't forget a cozy throw (or two) too—a high-quality blanket is a visual cue to your guests to slow down and stay a while.

Marled Gray Knit Throw Blanket Unison The Marled Gray Knit Blanket introduces a modern, graphic motif to any space. This Unison-original design was inspired by a magnified scan of a classic knit sweater.

Stitch Pine Throw Pillow Cover Unison With its fresh, vibrant color and distinctive pattern, the Stitch Pine Throw Pillow Cover makes an instant impact on a sofa, chair or bed. This Unison-exclusive print was originally designed in 2010 and features hand-drawn diagonal dash marks which create a subtle sense of movement.

Larch Ginger Duvet Cover Unison Originally launched with our debut textile collection in 2006, the Larch pattern makes an impressive return. The unique print is inspired by a photograph of a tamarack larch tree originally taken by Unison co-founder Alicia Segal at her family's country home.

Organic materials—like glass, ceramics, cork, metal, and wood—instantly add winter warmth to any space.

Touches of texture To create a space with warmth, you'll want to incorporate materials with warmth too. Whether it's a metallic gold vase for winter berries or a cork bowl brimming with rustic pine cones, the finishing touches are everything when it comes to cultivating a cozy vibe.

Centerpiece Cork Bowl Unison The Centerpiece Cork Bowl's smooth, round shape and warm, earthy tone looks at home on any dinner table or countertop. Harvested in Portugal for centuries, cork is a remarkably versatile material that is 100% renewable, recyclable and biodegradable.

Oblique White Planter Unison Bring nature inside your home with this porcelain planter. Kingston, N.Y.-based artist Andrew Molleur handcrafts pieces that seamlessly integrate a planter and water tray in a triumph of minimal design. Both are easily separated to help keep your plants safe from overwatering.

LSA International Aurum Vase 6.75 Unison With its dramatic contrast of gold and glass, the LSA International Aurum Vase adds a bold touch to any tabletop. The top of the handmade vase consists of a gleaming gold cylinder, which adds a warm, reflective quality to the piece.

Simple, sophisticated storage Half the stress of hosting happens before your guests even walk in the door. Do yourself a favor and invest in floor baskets and artful bins for speedy, stylish storage. They're the ultimate trick to tossing everything out of sight in a snap before guests ring the doorbell.





If you have the space, invest in a solid wood bed frame for overnight guests. This Corsa Bed gives a bonus seasonal nod with its sleigh legs.

A better guest bedroom If you're hosting overnight guests this holiday season, invest in a well-crafted bed frame with clean lines and quality craftsmanship. Not only will it give the in-laws a great night's sleep (a gift to everyone!), you'll be able to host guests in style far beyond the holiday season. How's that for a little comfort and joy?

Corsa Bed Unison The Corsa Bed brings a sense of serenity to the bedroom. Inspired by Scandinavian modern design with clean lines and natural wood tones, the Corsa Collection gives a slight nod to the 1970s with its gentle curves and waterfall edge side panels.

Shop the Look

Turin Coral Knit Throw Blanket Unison Follow your cocooning instincts straight to this recycled cotton and polyester blanket -- an exclusive Unison creative collaboration with Chicago-based artist Chad Kouri. It's based on his "Color Grid" series of original artworks.

Cherry Bud Vase 6.5" Unison Sized perfectly for a stem or two, the 6.5" Cherry Bud Vase brings a touch of natural beauty to any table, shelf or mantel. This one-of-a-kind design is hand-turned and carved in artist Melanie Abrantes' studio from a solid piece of warm-toned cherry wood.

Grid Black Duvet Cover Unison Bring a little order to dreamland and keep your bedroom in line with a look that brings clean-chic style to any sleeping space. Our black and white cotton bedding with a punchy grid graphic lays things out symmetrically, to soothing effect.

Timeless gifts Now that you're the host with the most, it's time to give the gift of effortless entertaining to others: Avoid overly trendy home accessories here—instead, stick with functional pieces that will stand the test of time, like a well-crafted vase, homey mug, or serving set.

Bistro Teak 2PC Serve Set Unison Your favorite dish deserves the ooh-la-la that only the finest French cutlery artisans can provide. That's why you'll choose this teak two-piece serving set (a fork and spoon) by French culinary design company Sabre.

Hasami Black Mug 13oz Unison Simple and unadorned, the clean lines recall Japan's traditional forms. In fact, for almost 400 years Japanese artisans in the Hasami district have been making pottery such as this.

Omaggio Black Medium Vase Unison Add a mod twist to your bouquets and arrangements with this uniquely striped vase. With a striking ceramic shape and a pattern that lends a contemporary twist, this vase is the kind of standout piece that can single handedly spruce up your sprouts and your space.