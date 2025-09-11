SubscribeSign In
Icons Only: The Price You Pay to Keep Up Paul Rudolph’s “Fallingwater”View 9 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Icons Only: The Price You Pay to Keep Up Paul Rudolph’s “Fallingwater”

A year of routine work on the American architect’s 1970s extension to a wooded midcentury has run the current owner over $1 million. But that’s the cost of protecting a masterpiece.
Text by
Photos by
View 9 Photos

Welcome to Icons Only, a series about loving restorations of historically significant homes.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

LifestyleDwell+ Exclusive