Icons Only: The Price You Pay to Keep Up Paul Rudolph’s “Fallingwater”
A year of routine work on the American architect’s 1970s extension to a wooded midcentury has run the current owner over $1 million. But that’s the cost of protecting a masterpiece.
Text by
Photos by
Welcome to Icons Only, a series about loving restorations of historically significant homes.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published