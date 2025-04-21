SubscribeSign In
Paul Landacre’s L.A. Home and Studio Just Listed for $1.5M

The famed artist produced wood engravings at this Elysian Heights cabin, which has been fully revamped with fresh timber inside and out.
Text by
Location: 2006 El Moran Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,450,000

Year Built: 1921

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Architect: Oller & Pejic Architecture

Footprint: 949 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "A rare and transcendent piece of L.A. history, this restored cabin—Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument #839—was home to Paul Landacre, a celebrated modernist artist whose work was shaped by the surrounding landscape and is held in the collections of LACMA, MoMA, and the Whitney. An artful renovation by Oller & Pejic Architecture honors the home’s singular ethos, preserving single-wall construction and exposed beams while introducing masterful updates. Wood paneling and floors bring depth and warmth. Incredible light, exquisite views, and original details like petrels carved into the gables infuse the home with quiet elegance. The bedroom opens to a wraparound deck and the sunny bonus room could function as an office or second bedroom. Scenic decks and patios take in stunning vistas, and there’s a spa for winding down and a detached studio for art or work."

Paul Landacre specialized in wood engravings, and the renovated house makes extensive use of the material. The living area features timber paneling and hand-built window frames, and the exterior is clad in custom-milled redwood siding.

The home was originally built as a birding cabin in the early 20th century.

The renovation maintained the home’s bones while overhauling the interior and exterior finishes and introducing fresh appliances.

The home occupies less than one-sixth of the property’s generous acreage.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

