Paul Landacre’s L.A. Home and Studio Just Listed for $1.5M

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "A rare and transcendent piece of L.A. history, this restored cabin—Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument #839—was home to Paul Landacre, a celebrated modernist artist whose work was shaped by the surrounding landscape and is held in the collections of LACMA, MoMA, and the Whitney. An artful renovation by Oller & Pejic Architecture honors the home’s singular ethos, preserving single-wall construction and exposed beams while introducing masterful updates. Wood paneling and floors bring depth and warmth. Incredible light, exquisite views, and original details like petrels carved into the gables infuse the home with quiet elegance. The bedroom opens to a wraparound deck and the sunny bonus room could function as an office or second bedroom. Scenic decks and patios take in stunning vistas, and there’s a spa for winding down and a detached studio for art or work."