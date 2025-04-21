Paul Landacre’s L.A. Home and Studio Just Listed for $1.5M
Location: 2006 El Moran Street, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,450,000
Year Built: 1921
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Architect: Oller & Pejic Architecture
Footprint: 949 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)
Lot Size: 0.14 Acres
From the Agent: "A rare and transcendent piece of L.A. history, this restored cabin—Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument #839—was home to Paul Landacre, a celebrated modernist artist whose work was shaped by the surrounding landscape and is held in the collections of LACMA, MoMA, and the Whitney. An artful renovation by Oller & Pejic Architecture honors the home’s singular ethos, preserving single-wall construction and exposed beams while introducing masterful updates. Wood paneling and floors bring depth and warmth. Incredible light, exquisite views, and original details like petrels carved into the gables infuse the home with quiet elegance. The bedroom opens to a wraparound deck and the sunny bonus room could function as an office or second bedroom. Scenic decks and patios take in stunning vistas, and there’s a spa for winding down and a detached studio for art or work."
2006 El Moran Street in Los Angeles, California is currently listed for $1,450,000 by Tracy Do of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Published
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.