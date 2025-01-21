The Pink Kitchen Island in This Belgian Home Is a Cooktop—and a Garden Bench

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Kruibeke, Belgium

Photographer: Studio Okami Architects From the Architect: "After years abroad, our client sought to return to Belgium, embracing retirement and reconnecting with family and friends. With a long-held plot in a quintessential Belgian neighborhood, he envisioned a free-standing home that merges the conveniences of apartment living with the serenity of rural landscapes. The site, which is framed by a neighborhood with stunning views to the west, inspired a design that filters out the clutter and embraces natural light throughout the day. "At the heart of the home is a living area with an indoor garden oriented toward the landscape. This open-plan space is designed with multifunctionality in mind. A kitchen island, positioned as a sculptural element between the garden and a work cabinet along the southern wall, anchors the area. Crafted from soft pink tones, the island conceals ovens and prep surfaces while also serving as a bench.