If You Love Pastels, Here’s a Pink and Pistachio Berlin Flat for €2.4M

From the Agent: "Originally built between 1930 and 1933 by architect Albert Gottheimer, this building embodies expressionist architecture, known for its sculptural forms. Rich with historical detail, the building’s facade is accented by intricate ornamentation and decorative clay figures that flank the entrance. Pilasters nod to the building’s history, while the varying heights, staircase, and entrance portal further emphasize its grand presence.

"Renovated in 2016, this fourth-floor apartment features a cohesive color palette and high-quality materials create a surreal aesthetic. Seamless light gray microcement flooring throughout the apartment is accented by vibrant plastered walls and custom furniture. The entrance features an anthracite wardrobe with a coral seating niche. The heart of the home is the L-shaped living area, awash with sunlight from floor-to-ceiling balcony doors facing south and a window to the west. Terra-cotta and pistachio-green walls bring warmth and a natural vibe, paired with an open Bulthaup kitchen in pale pink.

"An anthracite-colored dressing area leads to the bedroom with a freestanding bathtub and a view over Köllnischer Park. The en-suite bathroom is a mix of blue-green and gold, equipped with Villeroy & Boch ceramics and fittings. A pastel pink children’s room, also overlooking the park, can be divided into two separate bedrooms or studies with a separate shower room located nearby. The sunny balcony off the living room overlooks a quiet courtyard."