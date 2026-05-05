The Outdoor Conversation Pit at This British Columbia Home Will Give You Something to Talk About

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Nestled in the Coast Mountains, Passive House Forest Retreat is designed to meet the Passive Premium standard, the most rigorous certification of the Passive House Institute. The residence merges advanced building science with a contemporary architectural sensibility. The result is a home that is both radically efficient and elegantly composed.

"The design resists the common trade-off between performance and beauty. Precision-engineered detailing ensures extraordinary thermal comfort and resilience, while clean lines and a restrained material palette create a calm, tactile interior environment. Expansive glazing opens the house to panoramic mountain views, balancing its technical rigor with a sense of lightness and ease. Inside, refinement is expressed through Miele appliances in the kitchen, designed for both performance and conviviality, while Bocci and Simple Form lighting offers sculptural points of illumination that punctuate the home with moments of quiet drama. Custom millwork and seamless finishes speak to an ethos of craftsmanship that elevates the everyday."