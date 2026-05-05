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The Outdoor Conversation Pit at This British Columbia Home Will Give You Something to Talk AboutView 14 Photos

The Outdoor Conversation Pit at This British Columbia Home Will Give You Something to Talk About

The seating area is tucked below a massive overhang that’s supported by an array of off-kilter columns.
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Project Details:

Location: Pemberton, British Columbia

Architect: STARK Architecture & Interiors / @starkarchitecture

Footprint: 4,110 square feet

Builder: Postle Construction

Structural Engineer: Ikon Engineers

Landscape Design: CYAN Horticulture

Cabinetry Design: Living Edge Design

Geotechnical: Kontur Geotechnical Consultants

Photographer: Ema Peter Photography / @emaphotographi

From the Architect: "Nestled in the Coast Mountains, Passive House Forest Retreat is designed to meet the Passive Premium standard, the most rigorous certification of the Passive House Institute. The residence merges advanced building science with a contemporary architectural sensibility. The result is a home that is both radically efficient and elegantly composed.

"The design resists the common trade-off between performance and beauty. Precision-engineered detailing ensures extraordinary thermal comfort and resilience, while clean lines and a restrained material palette create a calm, tactile interior environment. Expansive glazing opens the house to panoramic mountain views, balancing its technical rigor with a sense of lightness and ease. Inside, refinement is expressed through Miele appliances in the kitchen, designed for both performance and conviviality, while Bocci and Simple Form lighting offers sculptural points of illumination that punctuate the home with moments of quiet drama. Custom millwork and seamless finishes speak to an ethos of craftsmanship that elevates the everyday."

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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