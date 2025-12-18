The Roof of This Brazilian Home Takes a Dip in the Pool

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Conceived in the isolation of the pandemic, the Passive House is a direct response to the desire for a simpler, autonomous life connected to nature. Designed by Mareines Arquitetura, the residence is situated on a large plot of land in the interior of São Paulo that underwent a process of reforestation, in partnership with the Vistara Landscape Architecture office.

"The architecture embraces this commitment from its inception, engaging in a sensitive dialogue with the land and a program that respects the natural cycle of elements. It was important for the house to emerge from the very earth, utilizing its materials and respecting its flows. It’s not just about being sustainable—it needed to reflect that sustainability.

"The starting point of the project was the creation of a walled triangular garden, planted with various species and protected by three architectural arms. It is a reinterpretation of cloisters, elements common in monasteries. We wanted this to be an area of tranquility, pause, and meditation.