The Roof of This Brazilian Home Takes a Dip in the Pool
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Architect: Mareines Arquitetura / @mareinesarquitetura
Landscape Vistara Paisagismo
Photographer: Leonardo Finotti / @leonardofinotti
From the Architect: "Conceived in the isolation of the pandemic, the Passive House is a direct response to the desire for a simpler, autonomous life connected to nature. Designed by Mareines Arquitetura, the residence is situated on a large plot of land in the interior of São Paulo that underwent a process of reforestation, in partnership with the Vistara Landscape Architecture office.
"The architecture embraces this commitment from its inception, engaging in a sensitive dialogue with the land and a program that respects the natural cycle of elements. It was important for the house to emerge from the very earth, utilizing its materials and respecting its flows. It’s not just about being sustainable—it needed to reflect that sustainability.
"The starting point of the project was the creation of a walled triangular garden, planted with various species and protected by three architectural arms. It is a reinterpretation of cloisters, elements common in monasteries. We wanted this to be an area of tranquility, pause, and meditation.
"This pursuit of introspection and serenity is also reflected in the organization of the spaces. The residence consists of two main volumes. On the ground floor, there are social areas and guest suites, distributed in a fluid and continuous manner. The zoning is suggested, not imposed: the water mirror, the furniture, the curvature of the roof, and the very incidence of light create distinct atmospheres without the use of walls. In the upper volume, isolated above the garden, is the primary suite, a spacious and private area, with an office and a privileged view of the land, ensuring privacy even during visits.
"The exposed brick roof with a pronounced curvature is one of the central elements of the project. In addition to aesthetically marking the residence, it acts as a rainwater collector, directing it to the pool. The double slabs and generous eaves contribute to the passive cooling of the spaces, eliminating the need for air conditioning."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.