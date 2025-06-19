Passive Design Strategies Abound in This Expanded Victorian Cottage Outside Melbourne

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Fitzroy North, Victoria, Australia

Photographer: Willem-Dirk du Toit / @willem_dirk From the Architect: "This project for a family is an extension to a double-fronted Victorian weatherboard home, designed with a focus on sustainability and landscape integration. Situated on a south-facing block, the project strives to optimize natural light, spatial efficiency, and support long-term adaptability while critically engaging with the site’s layered history. The arrangement and architectural resolution of the site speaks to its history—aboriginal land, colonial structures, and post-war migration. Prioritizing a rejuvenated landscape, the design takes a whole-site approach. Three distinct forms—the original house, the extension, and retreat—comprise the built component, allowing the garden and sun to weave through the site and engulf the forms. "The new forms critique colonial roof design, offering a more site- and climate-specific solution. Corrugated zinc roofs top façades of bagged brick walls and timber windows. The extension’s tapered skillion roof falls north to south, allowing for clerestory windows along the north, flooding the living areas with natural light while minimizing backyard overshadowing. Overhangs to the west and south drop below window heads, providing sun protection and screening the adjacent neighbors, focusing views on the garden. The retreat’s roof slopes in the opposite direction to provide shading for northern windows and optimal solar panel orientation. A pergola structure is designed to accommodate landscape elements, further integrating the garden.